Forgotten Australia Star Throws His Hat Into the Ring for IPL 2026 Auction; 3 Teams Could Be Interested in Him

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short has been in terrific form, performing consistently with both bat and ball in the T20 format this year. He has been part of various T20 leagues and has proved his worth as an all-rounder.
172/5
91/0
131/10
107/7
He gave another top performance, this time with the ball, against MI New York in the Eliminator of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He snared three wickets while conceding only 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50 in his four-over spell, including a hilarious dead ball that slipped out of his hands, to keep the San Francisco Unicorns in the game.
He dismissed big batters like Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock, and Nicholas Pooran to put the opponent in deep trouble in a rather small run-chase. Unfortunately, his spell went in vain, as Trent Boult won it for New York, but this performance from the Aussie all-rounder again highlighted his improved expertise as an all-rounder.
Short has scored 513 runs at an average of 46.63 and a 170.43 strike rate in 11 innings, including three fifties and a century, this year. Additionally, he has seven wickets at 24.42 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.48 in eight outings with the ball.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the first teams that might go after Matthew Short in the IPL 2026 auction. They might release the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, and Ravichandran Ashwin, opening the way for spin-bowling all-rounders.
Matthew Short fits perfectly into their plans, given that he can bat anywhere and is quite accurate with the ball, something MS Dhoni prefers. His improved returns and previous IPL experience will also play a role in his acquisition by the five-time champions.
Despite performing exceptionally well, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have had a few areas of concern in IPL 2025. One of them was Glenn Maxwell’s form, as the all-rounder endured another poor season and might be released.
That means PBKS will need a spin-bowling all-rounder, and few better options than Short are available in the next auction. Ricky Ponting likes having more Australian players in the squad, which also goes in Short’s favour.
Liam Livingstone had a mediocre IPL 2025, failing to make an impact with both bat and ball. Hence, he might be released, and RCB will need a similar player in their squad.
That’s where Matthew Short will perfectly fit, given he is also a handy spinner and can be brutal with the willow. He can perform a similar role and has been more consistent than Livingstone in recent times.
Apart from getting sold in IPL 2025, Short will also be eager to become permanent in Australia’s white-ball teams. He has opened the innings for the team across formats since David Warner’s retirement, but has yet to confirm it on the back of strong performances.
He has 110 runs at an average of 22 and a 146.66 strike rate in five T20I innings, including a best of 41, in the post-Warner era. Additionally, he has five wickets at 4.40 runs apiece.
In ODIs, he has 269 runs at an average of 24.45 and a 98.53 strike rate in 11 innings, including two fifties. He also has two wickets, and both batting and bowling numbers are not too encouraging.
His numbers in both formats can improve, even though the sample size is relatively small for now. Now that he has regained his best form, the next target should be to seal that opening slot in Australia’s side, especially when the team is finding it hard to get immediate replacements.
