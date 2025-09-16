Forgotten Former RCB Player Named New Zealand T20I Captain For Australia Series

The bilateral series will begin on October 1.

New Zealand have announced their 14-member squad for the T20Is against Australia starting on October 1 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Michael Bracewell will lead the Kiwis in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy KFC T20I series, in the absence of injured Mitchell Santner. Notably, Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears mark their returns.

The second and third T20Is will be played on October 3 and 4, at the same venue.

Michael Bracewell To Lead The Blackcaps in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy KFC T20I

The 34-year-old all-rounder will take charge as New Zealand’s regular captain, Santner, is ruled out due to abdominal injury. He may return when New Zealand visit England later this month.

The upcoming bilateral series against Australia will mark 20 years of T20Is for New Zealand. Notably, their first-ever 20-over match was also against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, which ended on a losing note.

Speaking ahead of the series, Bracewell said, “I grew up watching those series, and the rivalry is massive between New Zealand and Australia. It’s amazing to see how far the format has come, and I know both sides are looking forward to marking the milestone in style at Bay Oval, which apparently they’re nicknaming beige oval for the series.”

How the New Zealand Squad Shapes up Ahead of the Australia Series

The 30-year-old pacer missed New Zealand’s recent winning campaign in the Zimbabwe Tri-series involving South Africa, as he welcomed his first child. Kyle Jamieson will join Matt Henry in the pace attack alongside Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, and Ben Sears. The 27-year-old pacer, Sears, had also missed the flight to Zimbabwe due to a side injury. Ish Sodhi will lead the spin attack, while Rachin Ravindra can also roll his arm if needed.

Some more players have missed out due to injury. They are Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring).

Time Seifert and Devon Conway are likely to open the innings. Youngster Tim Robinson will most likely bat at one down. Bevon Jacobs, who bagged his maiden T20I cap in the Zimbabwe Tri-series, will continue as the finisher. He smashed a 30-ball 44 not out on debut.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson, who had signed a casual agreement with New Zealand Cricket, has made himself unavailable for the upcoming home series.

New Zealand Squad for the T20Is vs Australia

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.

