Former CSK Pacer Destroys Mumbai With Five-Wicket Haul in SMAT 2025–26

He was fabulous throughout the spell.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer KM Asif bowled a magnificent spell during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 fixture between Kerala and Mumbai. He has been in fabulous form from the start of the competition, churning out the best spell of his T20 career days ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Asif took five wickets for 24 runs at an economy rate of 6.50 in his 3.4 over spell to dismantle Mumbai’s batting unit. His wickets included big batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Sairaj Patil, and Shardul Thakur, as he flexed his superior skills and helped Kerala register a 15-run win.

Mumbai had a real chance of winning the game, but Asif’s spell in the death overs broke their momentum and put Kerala in a commanding position. All five wickets of his spell came in the final two overs, as Asif stamped his utility as a death-over bowler against quality batters.

KM Asif is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 13 wickets at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 6.76 in four innings, including a five-wicket haul. His figures this season read: 5/24, 3/16, 3/27, & 2/24, showing he has been in good rhythm with the ball.

Will former CSK pacer KM Asif find a team in IPL 2026 auction?

KM Asif can be a surprise pick in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, even though he has fallen off the radar in recent times. He has recently worked on his bowling and consistently been among the wickets, while his previous experience will also be handy.

Overall, he has played seven IPL games for two different franchises – CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) – and taken seven wickets at 33 runs apiece and an economy rate of 10.42. Asif is an improved pacer with ample domestic experience and will be a useful addition to several IPL teams.

For instance, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need a few local pacers after releasing a few of their main ones. Similarly, the Delhi Capitals (DC) would also want an Indian speedster as a backup and can target KM Asif, who won’t be overpriced despite the mini auction.

To his credit, Asif has found the best time to perform and remind IPL teams about his capabilities, and his wicket-taking knack might tempt franchises. Then, he’s also at his best currently, and smart teams can utilise his recent form next season, even if only in patches.

