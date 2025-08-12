Former CSK Player Claims This Player Is Responsible For Sanju Samson Leaving Rajasthan Royals

Samson's cousin has claimed that the keeper-batter has requested Rajasthan Royals for a release

Sanju Samson’s move away from Rajasthan Royals after spending 10 seasons of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career gained momentum with his cousin’s social media post. Now, it’s attracting comments from pundits that are adding fuel to the topic.

Ever since the 2025 season got over with Rajasthan finishing second from the bottom in the points table, the rumours of Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings were doing rounds.

CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posed the same question to Samson on his podcast ‘Kutt Stories With Ash’ which he sidestepped by praising the franchise and coach Rahul Dravid.

Subramaniam Badrinath says Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals due to Riyan Parag

However, his cousin Jijo John said on a social media post that Samson had officially requested RR to release him but his next destination is not confirmed as four franchises have shown interest in signing him for the next season.

Samson’s 2025 season suffered major interruptions due to injuries as he played a bit-part role in the team’s performances. For the first three matches, Samson played purely as a batter as he was recovering from a finger injury he suffered during the T20I series against England.The keeping duties were left to Dhruv Jurel before Samson returned as the captain, keeper and the opener of the side. But soon enough, he suffered a side strain while batting against Delhi Capitals which put him out of action for further more time.

The introduction of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the opener also lessened the importance of Samson’s return to the playing XI after the suspension of the league in May.

While Samson was watching from the sidelines, Riyan Parag led the team throughout the season as they slumped to multiple defeats from winning positions.

Former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath claimed that Samson’s request to leave was due to the presence of Parag.

“I feel Riyan Parag is the reason. If you consider him for captaincy, how do you expect someone like Samson to stay?” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

‘Sanju Samson can bat in top-four at CSK’

Badrinath felt that CSK will benefit from Samson’s arrival as he can play at No.4 in MS Dhoni’s place.

“He is not someone who could fit in the number five or six spot in the playing XI. CSK are strong in those areas of the playing XI. Mhatre is settled, Gaikwad is settled, Brevis is settled,” Badrinath said.

While CSK are waiting on the negotiations to go through with Samson, they will also hear from MS Dhoni about his retirement or continuation as a player for IPL 2026 in November.

