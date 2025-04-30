News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The former CSK player opened up on the IPL team he would play for had he got the chance to return.

Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has chosen Mumbai Indians (MI) over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team he would play for if he was to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Why Suresh Raina would play for MI over RCB

In September 2022, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including the IPL. His last IPL match was against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in October 2021. “I think I’d choose Mumbai Indians. Why not RCB? Well, I’ve already played in the South, so I’d like to experience playing in the West. I’ve always wanted to play for MI,” the former Uttar Pradesh cricketer told Filmygyan during an interview.

Suresh Raina played for just two IPL teams in Chennai Super Kings and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. He is currently the fifth highest all-time run-getter in the IPL, with 5528 runs from 205 matches.

ALSO READ:

“Just imagine—Rohit and I batting together. If he opens and I come in at number three, that would be a dream. Then you’ve got Paaji and Rohit opening, me at three, followed by Pollard. What a lineup! Then there’s Bravo, Bhajju pa, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan. And on top of that, you’re playing for the best franchise. I would absolutely love that,” added he 38-year-old. Suresh Raina has won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.

CSK, MI’s contrasting runs in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are having contrasting runs. While the Yellow Brigade are languishing in 10th place with four points, the Hardik Pandya-led side have scripted quite a turnaround. Mumbai Indians are in second place with 12 points from 10 matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Suresh Raina

Related posts

'Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones': Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

‘Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones’: Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

His highest aggregate of runs came in IPL 2013 when he put up 538 in 19 matches.
6:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India's T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026

20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India’s T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026

He is a rare commodity in cricket.
5:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey

CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey

CSK are currently last in the IPL 2025 Points Table.
3:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB have 14 points from 10 games in IPL 2025.

What’s Different For RCB in IPL 2025? Former India Opener Breaks Down Reason Behind Great Season

RCB have won six out of six away matches in IPL 2025.
2:32 pm
Sandip Pawar
Ian Bishop Reveals KL Rahul's Tactical Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera's Stunning Grab in IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Strategic Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera’s Catch Of The Season in IPL 2025 DC vs KKR Clash Revealed

This stunning grab dismissed Anukul Roy for a golden duck.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams made a few changes in their previous match and are likely to stick with the same playing eleven in the upcoming game.
2:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.