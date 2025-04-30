Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

The former CSK player opened up on the IPL team he would play for had he got the chance to return.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has chosen Mumbai Indians (MI) over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team he would play for if he was to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Why Suresh Raina would play for MI over RCB

In September 2022, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including the IPL. His last IPL match was against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in October 2021. “I think I’d choose Mumbai Indians. Why not RCB? Well, I’ve already played in the South, so I’d like to experience playing in the West. I’ve always wanted to play for MI,” the former Uttar Pradesh cricketer told Filmygyan during an interview.

Suresh Raina played for just two IPL teams in Chennai Super Kings and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. He is currently the fifth highest all-time run-getter in the IPL, with 5528 runs from 205 matches.

“Just imagine—Rohit and I batting together. If he opens and I come in at number three, that would be a dream. Then you’ve got Paaji and Rohit opening, me at three, followed by Pollard. What a lineup! Then there’s Bravo, Bhajju pa, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan. And on top of that, you’re playing for the best franchise. I would absolutely love that,” added he 38-year-old. Suresh Raina has won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.

CSK, MI’s contrasting runs in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are having contrasting runs. While the Yellow Brigade are languishing in 10th place with four points, the Hardik Pandya-led side have scripted quite a turnaround. Mumbai Indians are in second place with 12 points from 10 matches.

