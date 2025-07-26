Former Delhi Capitals Player Mounts Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid After Stirring Run of Form in T20 Internationals

From 2024 onwards, he has scored 668 runs in 20 T20I innings.

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) player Shai Hope has been in excellent form in the T20 internationals as he scored a brilliant 102 not out off 57 balls against Australia in the third match of the series.

Captain Shai Hope Slams Century and Finishes as Leading Scorer

West Indies, batting first, posted a total of 214 for four courtesy of their skipper Shai Hope scoring a superb century in 55 balls, which included eight fours and six maximums. Australia chased down the target in just 16.1 overs with Tim David scoring an unbeaten century in just 37 balls. Even though West Indies lost the match, Shai Hope is currently the leading run scorer in the series with 166 runs in three innings. He also scored a half century in the first match of the series.

Massive Rise in Numbers for Shai Hope since 2024

From the start of 2024, the West Indian skipper has really turned his form up as he has now scored 668 runs in 20 innings at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 157.54, along with 47 fours and 44 maximums. During this period, he has scored a century and five half centuries.

Before this, since making his debut in 2017 and till the end of 2023, he scored 493 runs in just 24 innings at an average of just 22.40 and a strike rate of 124.49, including 43 fours and 20 sixes. So Shai Hope’s form has gone drastically upwards, as not only his runs but also his average and strike rate have gone up. He has improved a lot in his six hitting skills as he has now hit double the number of sixes from 2024 till now compared to the period from 2017 to 2023.

Shai Hope Mounting a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction

With the form he has shown in the T20 internationals and different leagues like the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 earlier this year, where he was the top scorer in the league with 527 runs in just 12 innings, he is making a strong case for getting a big bid in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction (IPL) 2026, which will be held later this year. He was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the 2024 season where he got to play nine matches and scored 183 runs. After that, Delhi Capitals released him before the next season, and he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. But since then, he has been showing impressive form both in leagues and international cricket and is making a strong case for himself for the upcoming auction.

