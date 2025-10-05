Former Delhi Capitals Player Continues Purple Patch, Follows Up Duleep Trophy Century With 92 Runs in Irani Cup 2025

His valiant knock was the only notable contribution from the Rest of India batters.

Yash Dhull, the 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper of India, is currently enjoying a great run of form across the limited-overs and the red-ball format. Coming on the back of a magnificent outing in the regional T20 tournament, Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, the batter also put up a great show in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy 2025.

Following this, the Rest of India (ROI) batter has once again notched up a valiant 92 against Vidarbha in the ongoing Irani Cup 2025.

Vidarbha Defeats Rest of India in Irani Cup 2025

After electing to bat first, Atharva Taide and Yash Rathod led the charge for Vidarbha’s 342-run total, with two stunning knocks of 143 and 91, respectively. In response, Rajat Patidar’s ROI were folded for just 214 runs after a combined bowling effort from Vidarbha, spearheaded by Yash Thakur’s four-wicket haul.

Though pacer Anshul Kamboj fought back with a four-fer to bundle out Akshay Wadkar and Co. for only 232 in the second innings, they had already registered a huge lead of 360 runs. However, the top-order, including Abhimanyu Easwaran and skipper Patidar, could not put up a fight following their fifty-plus scores in the first innings.

Dhull’s 92 run-knock, which included eight boundaries and a six, was the only notable contribution from the ROI batters, alongside the gritty half-century from spinner Manav Suthar (56*). However, Vidarbha eventually defeated the ROI by a huge margin of 93 runs to lift their third Irani Cup title.

IPL 2026 Auction Prospects of Yash Dhull

The 22-year-old could not put up an impressive performance in his limited appearance of just four matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023. But the youngster might grab a deal in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction after his recent heroics in the domestic circuit.

Before scoring a sublime 133 for the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-finals, the batter also had a blazing DPL season for the Central Delhi Kings. He became the third-highest run-scorer of the 20-over league, with 435 runs in nine matches, including two hundreds and three half-centuries, at a blistering strike rate of 167.31.

