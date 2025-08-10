Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up the Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

He was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.
Former Delhi Capitals star David Warner shines in The Hundred 2025, representing London Spirit, as he played a match-winning innings against Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
In the match, London Spirit batted first and posted a total of 163/5 in their 100 balls. David Warner opened the innings alongside Kane Williamson, and the pair put on 43 runs for the first wicket .Jamie Smith then came in at number three, and together with Warner, added another 46 runs before Smith was dismissed. Ashton Turner and Warner contributed 30 runs, followed by a 32-run stand between Sean Dickson and Warner.
After that, London Spirit lost another wicket but ended up posting a good total as David Warner played a huge role in the innings, staying unbeaten from start till the end and helping London Spirit get a good total. David Warner scored 70* in 45 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 155.56.
In reply, Welsh Fire managed 155/6 in their 100 balls, and London Spirit won by eight runs. It could have been a comfortable win for Spirit, as Welsh Fire were struggling at 55/6 at one stage. However, Jonny Bairstow (86* off 50) with some brilliant hitting, and Chris Green (32* off 21) brought the game close. In the end, the London Spirit bowlers held their nerve to secure the win. David Warner was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.
David Warner, even though he is now 38 years old, is still showing that he has some T20 game left in him and could still be one of the players to get a bid during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction. After a disappointing performance for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, Warner was released by the team, and during the IPL 2025 Auction, he went unsold as no team bid for him. However, he has been showing some decent form as he has been playing quite a lot of franchise cricket.
In the BBL 2024-25, he scored 405 runs in 12 innings and was the second-highest scorer in the league. In the ILT20, he scored 97 runs in two matches. After that, in the PSL 2025, he scored 368 runs in 11 matches. In the MLC, he had a dip as he could only score 114 runs in six matches. But now he has found form again with a brilliant innings in The Hundred after scoring just 9 in the first match. So there could be a possibility that if he continues playing like this, he could be a pick in the auction.
