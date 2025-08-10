News
Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up the Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 10, 2025
3 min read

He was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.

Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up the Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

Former Delhi Capitals star David Warner shines in The Hundred 2025, representing London Spirit, as he played a match-winning innings against Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

David Warner Shines for London Spirit with Unbeaten 70

In the match, London Spirit batted first and posted a total of 163/5 in their 100 balls. David Warner opened the innings alongside Kane Williamson, and the pair put on 43 runs for the first wicket .Jamie Smith then came in at number three, and together with Warner, added another 46 runs before Smith was dismissed. Ashton Turner and Warner contributed 30 runs, followed by a 32-run stand between Sean Dickson and Warner.

After that, London Spirit lost another wicket but ended up posting a good total as David Warner played a huge role in the innings, staying unbeaten from start till the end and helping London Spirit get a good total. David Warner scored 70* in 45 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 155.56.

In reply, Welsh Fire managed 155/6 in their 100 balls, and London Spirit won by eight runs. It could have been a comfortable win for Spirit, as Welsh Fire were struggling at 55/6 at one stage. However, Jonny Bairstow (86* off 50) with some brilliant hitting, and Chris Green (32* off 21) brought the game close. In the end, the London Spirit bowlers held their nerve to secure the win. David Warner was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2026 Auction: Could David Warner Be the Surprise Pick?

David Warner, even though he is now 38 years old, is still showing that he has some T20 game left in him and could still be one of the players to get a bid during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction. After a disappointing performance for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, Warner was released by the team, and during the IPL 2025 Auction, he went unsold as no team bid for him. However, he has been showing some decent form as he has been playing quite a lot of franchise cricket.

In the BBL 2024-25, he scored 405 runs in 12 innings and was the second-highest scorer in the league. In the ILT20, he scored 97 runs in two matches. After that, in the PSL 2025, he scored 368 runs in 11 matches. In the MLC, he had a dip as he could only score 114 runs in six matches. But now he has found form again with a brilliant innings in The Hundred after scoring just 9 in the first match. So there could be a possibility that if he continues playing like this, he could be a pick in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

David Warner
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026 Auction
London Spirit
The Hundred 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Mumbai Indians Batter Jonny Bairstow Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Batter Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 86 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 172.
9:35 am
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Star Will Jacks Raises IPL 2026 Retention Chances With a Blazing 61 off 26 Balls in the Hundred 2025 at a SR of 235

Mumbai Indians Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Chances With a Blazing 61 off 26 Balls in the Hundred 2025 at a SR of 235

11:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Zak Crawley IPL 2026

3 Teams That Could Target Zak Crawley in IPL 2026 Auction

He is yet to debut in the IPL.
7:02 pm
Ashish Satyam
punjab-kings-youngster-impresses-in-andhra-premier-league-2025-match-with-39-ball-knock-of-96

Punjab Kings Youngster Impresses in Andhra Premier League 2025 Match With 39-Ball Knock of 96

His knock, however, went in vain as his team lost by seven wickets.
6:12 pm
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans Star Rashid Khan Opens Up About His Struggles in IPL 2025

‘Letting Everyone Down’ – Gujarat Titans Star Opens Up About His Struggles in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans finished their IPL 2025 campaign with a 20-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.
5:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
mumbai indians the hundred all time xi jasprit bumrah rohit sharma kieron pollard

Four Mumbai Indians Players Named In All-time T20 XI By The Hundred Stars

It also features two CSK players as well as three former superstars
5:05 pm
Samarnath Soory
