Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up the Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

He was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.

Former Delhi Capitals star David Warner shines in The Hundred 2025, representing London Spirit, as he played a match-winning innings against Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

All matches (53) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – WOR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 38/8 PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KLPR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY – SLGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings

David Warner Shines for London Spirit with Unbeaten 70

In the match, London Spirit batted first and posted a total of 163/5 in their 100 balls. David Warner opened the innings alongside Kane Williamson, and the pair put on 43 runs for the first wicket .Jamie Smith then came in at number three, and together with Warner, added another 46 runs before Smith was dismissed. Ashton Turner and Warner contributed 30 runs, followed by a 32-run stand between Sean Dickson and Warner.

After that, London Spirit lost another wicket but ended up posting a good total as David Warner played a huge role in the innings, staying unbeaten from start till the end and helping London Spirit get a good total. David Warner scored 70* in 45 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 155.56.

In reply, Welsh Fire managed 155/6 in their 100 balls, and London Spirit won by eight runs. It could have been a comfortable win for Spirit, as Welsh Fire were struggling at 55/6 at one stage. However, Jonny Bairstow (86* off 50) with some brilliant hitting, and Chris Green (32* off 21) brought the game close. In the end, the London Spirit bowlers held their nerve to secure the win. David Warner was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2026 Auction: Could David Warner Be the Surprise Pick?

David Warner, even though he is now 38 years old, is still showing that he has some T20 game left in him and could still be one of the players to get a bid during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction. After a disappointing performance for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, Warner was released by the team, and during the IPL 2025 Auction, he went unsold as no team bid for him. However, he has been showing some decent form as he has been playing quite a lot of franchise cricket.

In the BBL 2024-25, he scored 405 runs in 12 innings and was the second-highest scorer in the league. In the ILT20, he scored 97 runs in two matches. After that, in the PSL 2025, he scored 368 runs in 11 matches. In the MLC, he had a dip as he could only score 114 runs in six matches. But now he has found form again with a brilliant innings in The Hundred after scoring just 9 in the first match. So there could be a possibility that if he continues playing like this, he could be a pick in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.