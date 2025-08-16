News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former Delhi Capitals Star Yash Dhull Slams Second Century of DPL 2025, Raises Stocks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former Delhi Capitals Star Slams Second Century of DPL 2025, Raises Stocks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 16, 2025
2 min read
Former Delhi Capitals Star Yash Dhull Slams Second Century of DPL 2025, Raises Stocks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) talent Yash Dhull is taking the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025) by storm, slamming his second century of the tournament. The India U-19 winning captain in 2022, who was with DC from 2022-24, is doing everything right to make himself a hot target in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Amaravati Royals AMR

140/3

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

139/9

Amaravati Royals beat Simhadri Vizag Lions by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

41/0

Kakinada Kings KNK

37/7

Tungabhadra Warriors beat Kakinada Kings by 10 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

171/4

Cambodia Women CAM-W

69/7

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 102 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

33/2

Cambodia Women CAM-W

32/8

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
West Delhi Lions WDL

61/2

New Delhi Tigers NDT

138/8

West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 15 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Central Delhi Kings CDK

197/7

North Delhi Strikers NDS

120/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Sweden SWE

200/5

Hungary HUN

198/2

Sweden beat Hungary by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Hungary HUN

128/5

Norway NOR

129/1

Norway beat Hungary by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Norway NOR

149/8

Sweden SWE

150/8

Sweden beat Norway by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Hungary HUN

98/6

Sweden SWE

99/3

Sweden beat Hungary by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

80/5

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

79/3

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

104/5

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

82/4

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

87/1

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

86/3

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

83/2

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

82/4

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Live – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
SBS CC SBSCC

Royal Trivianz RTZ

69/7

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Shivamogga Lions SML

127/5

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

93/0

Gulbarga Mystics beat Shivamogga Lions by 10 wickets (VJD method)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mysore Warriors MYW

177/10

Hubli Tigers HBT

43/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Majees Titans MAT

172/6

Muscat Thunderers MUT

173/0

Muscat Thunderers beat Majees Titans by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAS Invincibles IAI

152/6

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

191/6

Royal Oman Stallions beat IAS Invincibles by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

0/0

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

120/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greens SLGR

189/4

SLC Greys SLGY

166/8

SLC Greens beat SLC Greys by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

173/8

South Africa SA

172/7

Australia beat South Africa by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
Trent Rockets TRR

145/6

Southern Brave SOB

140/4

Trent Rockets won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
Oval Invincibles OVI

151/2

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

106/10

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

109/4

Southern Brave Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

150/5

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

111/10

Oval Invincibles Women beat Welsh Fire Women by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

107/1

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

106/9

Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

231/4

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

227/3

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

111/10

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

114/8

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Bangladesh A BANA

186/6

Nepal NEP

154/7

Bangladesh A beat Nepal by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

Playing for the Central Delhi Kings, Yash registered a whirlwind knock of 105 against the North Delhi Strikers today. His innings comprised a staggering 14 boundaries and four maximums, coming at an explosive strike rate of 205.88.

Previously, in the match against the same opponents, the talented right-hander had blasted 101. He has also hit a fifty to his name in this edition.

The top-order batter is currently the second-highest run-scorer in DPL 2025 with 292 runs in the five games he played so far.

ALSO READ:

Yash Dhull raises stocks ahead of IPL 2026 auction

After being released by the Capitals following IPL 2024, Dhull failed to find suitors in the mega auction last year and eventually went unsold. He didn’t get many opportunities too at DC, playing only three games in 2023, and managed just 16 runs in four innings.

However, Yash Dhull has now made a resounding statement after the snub with his recent performances and he will definitely be on the radar of IPL teams at mini-auction later this year.

Which teams can target Yash Dhull in IPL 2026 auction?

The young opener can be in demand given that a few teams are on the lookout for someone in the specific role following issues in IPL 2025. DC themselves are one franchise who can target the youngster following their top-order woes where they tried out four different options last year in the form of KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk and vice-captain Faf du Plessis.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also in need of an opener to complement Sunil Narine with overseas stars Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz set to be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Rajasthan Royals (RR) can be another possible destination, who are known to acquire young talents and provide them opportunities on one of the biggest stages of league cricket in the world.

Delhi Capitals
DPL 2025
IPL 2026
Yash Dhull
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

leus du plooy jsk csk the hundred 2025 southern brave

CSK Sister Franchise Recruit Makes Waves Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction With Superb Fifty In The Hundred 2025

The left-hander has been superb form in The Hundred 2025
10:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
Amidst-Sanju-Samson-Trade-Talks-Young-KKR-Wicketkeeper-Luvnith-Sisodia-Makes-Case-for-IPL-2026-Retention-With-Blazing-Fifty-in-Maharaja-Trophy-T20-2025

Amidst Sanju Samson Trade Talks, Young KKR Wicketkeeper Makes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Blazing Fifty in Maharaja Trophy T20

He was bought by KKR at the mega-auction last year for his base price of INR 30 lakhs
8:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

7:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Young Wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya Shines in Delhi Premier League 2025, Boosts Chances for Maiden Deal Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Young Wicketkeeper-batter Shines in Delhi Premier League 2025, Boosts Chances for Maiden Deal Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He has scored 183 runs in five matches of the DPL 2025 so far.
6:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Issues Official Statement After Ravichandran Ashwin Exposed Former Champions Paying Extra Money To Acquire Dewald Brevis

CSK Issues Official Statement After Ravichandran Ashwin Exposed Former Champions Paying Extra Money To Acquire Dewald Brevis

4:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Not Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya Was Set to Play for SRH, Reveals Former India Player Irfan Pathan

Not Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya Was Set to Play for THIS IPL Franchise, Reveals Former India Player

He took over the Mumbai Indians' leadership in IPL 2024.
3:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.