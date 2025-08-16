Former Delhi Capitals Star Slams Second Century of DPL 2025, Raises Stocks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) talent Yash Dhull is taking the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025) by storm, slamming his second century of the tournament. The India U-19 winning captain in 2022, who was with DC from 2022-24, is doing everything right to make himself a hot target in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year.

Playing for the Central Delhi Kings, Yash registered a whirlwind knock of 105 against the North Delhi Strikers today. His innings comprised a staggering 14 boundaries and four maximums, coming at an explosive strike rate of 205.88.

Previously, in the match against the same opponents, the talented right-hander had blasted 101. He has also hit a fifty to his name in this edition.

The top-order batter is currently the second-highest run-scorer in DPL 2025 with 292 runs in the five games he played so far.

Yash Dhull raises stocks ahead of IPL 2026 auction

After being released by the Capitals following IPL 2024, Dhull failed to find suitors in the mega auction last year and eventually went unsold. He didn’t get many opportunities too at DC, playing only three games in 2023, and managed just 16 runs in four innings.

However, Yash Dhull has now made a resounding statement after the snub with his recent performances and he will definitely be on the radar of IPL teams at mini-auction later this year.

Which teams can target Yash Dhull in IPL 2026 auction?

The young opener can be in demand given that a few teams are on the lookout for someone in the specific role following issues in IPL 2025. DC themselves are one franchise who can target the youngster following their top-order woes where they tried out four different options last year in the form of KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk and vice-captain Faf du Plessis.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also in need of an opener to complement Sunil Narine with overseas stars Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz set to be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Rajasthan Royals (RR) can be another possible destination, who are known to acquire young talents and provide them opportunities on one of the biggest stages of league cricket in the world.