News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Punjab Kings Ricky Ponting Sarandeep Singh IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former India Batter Plays Down Ricky Ponting Impact In Punjab Kings Youngsters’ Performance During IPL 2025

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 25, 2025
2 min read

Punjab Kings qualified for IPL playoffs and final after a decade.

Punjab Kings Ricky Ponting Sarandeep Singh IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh feels that the credit for Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngsters’ stupendous performances in IPL 2025 should not go to head coach Ricky Ponting. The leadership duo of Ponting and Shreyas Iyer was largely praised for the franchise’s turnaround as PBKS qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and the all-important final for the first time in a decade. They lost to the eventual champions by a low margin of six runs.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

40/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

10/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Northern Suburbs NSBB

144/6

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

Sarandeep Singh Questions Role Of Ricky Ponting In Youngsters’ Performances

Sarandeep stated that Ponting didn’t do anything exceptional beyond selecting players for the team. He believes that youngsters like Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had a great season because their domestic coaches worked hard on them.

“You have performed and gone there. He just made you play there. If Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran have scored runs, their coaches have worked hard, and by listening to them, they have made these runs. But people say Ricky Ponting told them something different. You can help a bit skill-wise, but during the season, these things can’t happen. If you are selected in the IPL or India, you are selected to perform. It is only about man management. If you don’t perform domestically, how will you go there?” Sarandeep spoke on Taruwar Kohli’s YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

Risk Of Opening With Two Uncapped Players Paid Off For Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings had only two designated openers in the IPL 2025, but their gamble with the playing XI paid off well. They had retained Prabhsimran and picked Arya for a whopping INR 3.8 crore. While this was Arya’s first IPL season, Prabhsimran was playing his seventh edition. In the first six seasons, he had yet to cross the 400-run mark.

In IPL 2025, Prabhsimran amassed 549 runs in 17 matches, averaging 160.52. Arya, on the other hand, piled up 475 runs, averaging 27.92 at a strike rate of 179.24, including the third fastest century in IPL history. Together they amassed 532 runs for the first wicket, averaging 31.29, including a hundred and fifty partnership.

Apart from them, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh also delivered their best IPL season in terms of runs scored. Wadhera accumulated 369 runs in 15 innings, striking at 145.84. Shashank amassed 350 runs, averaging 50 and striking at 153.50. Notably, Shashank also led Punjab in one match and won, while Shreyas was out due to injury concerns.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Prabhsimran Singh
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
Sarandeep Singh
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Rajasthan Royals Youngster Breaks Silence on Becoming Captain Amidst Sanju Samson Exit Talks for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Youngster Breaks Silence on Becoming Captain Amidst Sanju Samson Exit Talks for IPL 2026

5:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Andy Flower Jonathan Trott Gulf Giants Shane Bond

Franchise Part Ways With Andy Flower Despite IPL 2025 Triumph, Named Former England Batter as His Successor

The team won the trophy in 2023 but failed to qualify in the 2025 season.
5:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
AB de Villiers Keeps 'Never Say Never' Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026

AB de Villiers Keeps ‘Never Say Never’ Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026

AB de Villiers scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL.
3:41 pm
Amogh Bodas
Wasim Jaffer nephew Armaan Jaffer Contract cancelled, ex Mumbai Indians Jayant Yadav recruited

Contract Cancelled for Nephew of Former India Star for Upcoming Domestic Season, Ex-Mumbai Indians Player Recruited

3:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
gujarat titans ipl 2025 workload management jasprit bumrah r sai kishore

‘I Was Old School’ – Gujarat Titans Star Explains How A Serious Injury Made Him Understand Importance Of Workload Management

The spinner has been waiting for a while to hit peak form
1:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former IPL Winner Shakib Al Hasan Joins CSK And KKR Legends Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine in An Elite List With Unique T20 Achievement

Former IPL Winner Joins CSK And KKR Legends in An Elite List With Unique T20 Achievement

He has featured in 70-plus IPL matches, scoring 793 runs and bagging 63 wickets.
1:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.