‘I Just Want Him To Be Left Alone’: Former India Captain Urges LSG To Bench Rishabh Pant for Rest of IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant has struggled for consistency in IPL 2025.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth believes that it is time to rest Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant for their last two matches in IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Monday.

Rishabh Pant himself has had a forgettable season with the bat in IPL 2025, aggregating just 135 runs from 12 matches. The 27-year-old has surpassed 10 runs just four times in 11 innings. His highest score this season was a knock of 63 against Chennai Super Kings on April 14. However, since then, he has struggled for runs with his scores reading 3,0,4, 18 and 7.

Rishabh Pant had become the most expensive IPL player when Lucknow Super Giants got him for INR 27 crore in last year’s auction. However, he hasn’t lived up to the hype. “Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

‘No clarity’: Kris Srikkanth on Rishabh Pant

“Even when captaining… be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity,” he added.

The 65-year-old explained that the Delhi batter was finding new ways to get dismissed every time. “Every game he is finding new ways to get dismissed. During my playing days I use to invent ways to get dismissed and Pant is doing worse than me. 30 years back I was like that, today he is finding new ways to get out — reverse-sweep, reverse-paddle, swinging wildly — all of it is happening,” he said.

Srikkanth wants LSG to leave Pant alone

Srikkanth suggested that Lucknow Super Giants should leave Rishabh Pant alone for the rest of the season and should focus on solidifying their bowling attack in IPL 2026.

“I just want him to be left alone…they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over. Whatever they are planning for the next season — they have change the core and bring in bowlers — they don’t have any bowlers in this team,” the former India captain said.

Lucknow Super Giants will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (May 22) before signing off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) five days later.

