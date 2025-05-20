News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘I Just Want Him To Be Left Alone’: Former India Captain Urges LSG To Bench Rishabh Pant for Rest of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 3 min read

Rishabh Pant has struggled for consistency in IPL 2025.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth believes that it is time to rest Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant for their last two matches in IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Monday.

Rishabh Pant himself has had a forgettable season with the bat in IPL 2025, aggregating just 135 runs from 12 matches. The 27-year-old has surpassed 10 runs just four times in 11 innings. His highest score this season was a knock of 63 against Chennai Super Kings on April 14. However, since then, he has struggled for runs with his scores reading 3,0,4, 18 and 7.

Rishabh Pant had become the most expensive IPL player when Lucknow Super Giants got him for INR 27 crore in last year’s auction. However, he hasn’t lived up to the hype. “Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

‘No clarity’: Kris Srikkanth on Rishabh Pant

“Even when captaining… be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity,” he added.

ALSO READ:

The 65-year-old explained that the Delhi batter was finding new ways to get dismissed every time. “Every game he is finding new ways to get dismissed. During my playing days I use to invent ways to get dismissed and Pant is doing worse than me. 30 years back I was like that, today he is finding new ways to get out — reverse-sweep, reverse-paddle, swinging wildly — all of it is happening,” he said.

Srikkanth wants LSG to leave Pant alone

Srikkanth suggested that Lucknow Super Giants should leave Rishabh Pant alone for the rest of the season and should focus on solidifying their bowling attack in IPL 2026.

“I just want him to be left alone…they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over. Whatever they are planning for the next season — they have change the core and bring in bowlers — they don’t have any bowlers in this team,” the former India captain said.

Lucknow Super Giants will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (May 22) before signing off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) five days later.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kris Srikkanth
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
RIshabh Pant
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash Moved to NEW VENUE Due to Incessant Rain in Bengaluru

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash Moved to NEW VENUE Due to Incessant Rain in Bengaluru

5:23 pm
Disha Asrani
CONFIRMED! Not Eden Gardens, IPL 2025 Final To be held at THIS venue

CONFIRMED! Not Eden Gardens, IPL 2025 Final To be held at THIS venue

4:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
josh hazlewood ipl 2025 rcb

Latest Update on Injured Josh Hazlewood As RCB Prepares For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Hazlewood's return to the IPL 2025 has been in doubt since the suspension
4:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘It’s Been a Challenging..’: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence After IPL 2025 Exit

‘It’s Been a Challenging..’: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence After IPL 2025 Exit

4:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

CSK vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are likely to go with the same playing XI from their previous matches.
2:40 pm
Sagar Paul
A few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm in their department throughout IPL 2025.

4 High Profile India Players Who Could Be Released After IPL 2025 Season Ft. Possible Shock Trade to CSK

A few players have consistently been below par and looked out of rhythm throughout the season.
1:57 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.