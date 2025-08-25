News
Former IPL Winner Shakib Al Hasan Joins CSK And KKR Legends Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine in An Elite List With Unique T20 Achievement
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former IPL Winner Joins CSK And KKR Legends in An Elite List With Unique T20 Achievement

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 25, 2025
2 min read

He has featured in 70-plus IPL matches, scoring 793 runs and bagging 63 wickets.

Former IPL Winner Shakib Al Hasan Joins CSK And KKR Legends Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine in An Elite List With Unique T20 Achievement

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has joined an elite list of players, which includes the franchise’s current mentor Dwayne Bravo and his teammate Sunil Narine. He has achieved this feat while playing for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the latest match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Fifth Player to Scalp 500 T20 Wickets

Previously, only four players had bagged a total of 500 wickets in the shortest format of the game. While Bravo (631) and Narine (590) are currently placed in second and third place, respectively, in the leading wicket-takers list in the T20s, star Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan tops the chart with a massive 660 scalps in the format.

Shakib’s fellow CPL player and the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ captain Imran Tahir, who was also a key player in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad from IPL 2018 to IPL 2021, is placed at fourth with 554 wickets.

ALSO READ:

However, the Bangladeshi player just took an over to dismiss Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to reach this milestone during the 11th fixture of the CPL 2025. With this, he also became the first player to snare 500 wickets and notch up 7,000 runs in the 20-over format.

Shakib Al Hasan’s IPL 2026 Prospects

The star all-rounder has been a prominent figure in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is a two-time title-winner (2012 and 2014) while representing the KKR and has also played two seasons for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shakib has featured in 70-plus matches in the cash-rich league, scoring 793 runs and bagging 63 wickets.

However, he went unsold in the IPL 2025 player auction. The all-rounder has been consistent with his economical bowling performances in the recent franchise leagues. But considering his batting strike rate in the format, Shakib might not get another IPL gig for the upcoming season.

