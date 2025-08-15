Former KKR Player Questions Mumbai Indians for Mismanagement of Star International Players

Mumbai Indians ended their IPL 2025 campaign in Qualifier 2.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Aakash Chopra has slammed the Mumbai Indians (MI) management before heading towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He believes that the five-time IPL champions should have stuck with their star overseas players, whom they successfully gathered to build a strong core team for the upcoming IPL seasons.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 180/5 HUN 118/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 195/3 SWE 93/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN 31/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/6 SOS 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM 86/9 ZGA 92/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR 79/2 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID 107/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS 105/3 SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER 117/1 WOR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI 94/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS 82/10 MAT 151/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM 161/5 HHA 162/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 185/6 MR-A 189/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 143/8 PSA 141/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 177/8 NEP 102/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – NEP – Fixtures Standings

Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians’ Strategic Misstep

The former player observed that MI had acquired three key overseas players, including Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Tim David from the IPL 2022 mega auction. Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green also joined that elusive list in the following season. However, the management failed to show a bit more faith and patience towards these promising players and released them from the squad.

“The Mumbai Indians figure out everyone before time. I am going to take four names, who they had, but they let them go. So could the overseas player management have been better? They had Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David and Cameron Green, and all in one year. These four players were together with them in the squad, and now not even one is there,” he stated.

The player-turned-commentator also acknowledged MI’s brilliant scouting team, which has found out some crucial players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who are currently one of the pillars of the national cricket team. Youngsters like Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur are the latest inclusions in this list, who also grabbed some eyeballs in their debut IPL season.

ALSO READ:

But MI’s released foreign stars have also had a smashing season for their respective current franchises. David played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden title-winning run, which ended their 17-year-long trophy drought. Stubbs successfully finished off some crucial matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC), while Brevis put up a pulsating show after joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mid-season as an injury replacement.

“The Mumbai Indians have a very rich legacy of spotting talent, but maybe they will have to exercise a bit more patience with their overseas recruits. You let them go as small stones, but they get carved over time and then they become a crowning jewel in somebody’s crown,” said Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

Chopra Predicts Most Expensive Player of IPL 2026 Auction

The former KKR player has opined that Green, who missed the IPL 202 due to a back injury. He represented RCB in the previous IPL season. However, considering the all-rounder’s current form in the recent two consecutive series against the West Indies and South Africa, Chopra felt that the teams could go all in to include him in their squad.

“Cameron Green, I feel he could be the most expensive player in the auction. Since he has returned from injury, his batting form is already incredible. If he starts bowling and considering the batting ability he has, he could actually break the bank,” said the former batter.

Notably, after a successful Test series as the No.3 of the Australian batting lineup, the player also continued his blazing form in the white-ball series in the West Indies. Green Scored 205 runs in five 20-over matches at a blistering strike rate of 164. The 26-year-old also put up a fiery 18-ball 35 in the first T20I of the ongoing series against South Africa.