Former KKR Player Questions Mumbai Indians for Mismanagement of Star International Players

Mumbai Indians ended their IPL 2025 campaign in Qualifier 2.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Aakash Chopra has slammed the Mumbai Indians (MI) management before heading towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He believes that the five-time IPL champions should have stuck with their star overseas players, whom they successfully gathered to build a strong core team for the upcoming IPL seasons.
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
180/5
118/8
Norway beat Hungary by 62 runs
195/3
93/10
Norway beat Sweden by 102 runs
–
31/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
134/6
135/4
Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Sokol by 6 wickets
86/9
92/1
Zagreb Assassins beat Rijeka Markhors by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
79/2
–
107/3
105/3
–
117/1
–
–
94/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Toss delayed due to wet outfield
–
–
–
–
–
–
82/10
151/5
Majees Titans beat Royal Oman Stallions by 69 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
161/5
162/3
Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 7 wickets
185/6
189/5
Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 4 runs
143/8
141/7
Chicago Kingsmen beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 2 wickets
177/8
102/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The former player observed that MI had acquired three key overseas players, including Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Tim David from the IPL 2022 mega auction. Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green also joined that elusive list in the following season. However, the management failed to show a bit more faith and patience towards these promising players and released them from the squad.
“The Mumbai Indians figure out everyone before time. I am going to take four names, who they had, but they let them go. So could the overseas player management have been better? They had Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David and Cameron Green, and all in one year. These four players were together with them in the squad, and now not even one is there,” he stated.
The player-turned-commentator also acknowledged MI’s brilliant scouting team, which has found out some crucial players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who are currently one of the pillars of the national cricket team. Youngsters like Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur are the latest inclusions in this list, who also grabbed some eyeballs in their debut IPL season.
ALSO READ:
But MI’s released foreign stars have also had a smashing season for their respective current franchises. David played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden title-winning run, which ended their 17-year-long trophy drought. Stubbs successfully finished off some crucial matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC), while Brevis put up a pulsating show after joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mid-season as an injury replacement.
“The Mumbai Indians have a very rich legacy of spotting talent, but maybe they will have to exercise a bit more patience with their overseas recruits. You let them go as small stones, but they get carved over time and then they become a crowning jewel in somebody’s crown,” said Chopra on his YouTube Channel.
The former KKR player has opined that Green, who missed the IPL 202 due to a back injury. He represented RCB in the previous IPL season. However, considering the all-rounder’s current form in the recent two consecutive series against the West Indies and South Africa, Chopra felt that the teams could go all in to include him in their squad.
“Cameron Green, I feel he could be the most expensive player in the auction. Since he has returned from injury, his batting form is already incredible. If he starts bowling and considering the batting ability he has, he could actually break the bank,” said the former batter.
Notably, after a successful Test series as the No.3 of the Australian batting lineup, the player also continued his blazing form in the white-ball series in the West Indies. Green Scored 205 runs in five 20-over matches at a blistering strike rate of 164. The 26-year-old also put up a fiery 18-ball 35 in the first T20I of the ongoing series against South Africa.