Former KKR Player’s All-round Show in CPL 2025 Raises Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The all-rounder scored 63 off just 29 balls and also scalped a crucial wicket.
The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Jason Holder has produced a massive effort with the willow in the latest clash of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. After scalping the wicket of Australian batter Tim David, who was playing a blazing innings for the Saint Lucia Kings at a strike rate of 200, the Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain put up a fighting knock of 63 runs off just 29 deliveries. This whirlwind innings included three boundaries and six maximums at an astonishing strike rate of 217.24.
–
After being put to bat first, some quickfire contributions from opener Johnson Charles and the middle-order, consisting of Roston Chase and David, took the Saint Lucia Kings to a comprehensive total of 200/8. Kyle Mayers, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Waqar Salamkheil struck twice each while skipper Holder and Naseem Shah bagged one apiece.
While chasing the target, the top three batters of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots could not provide the required start. However, skipper Holder notched up a spectacular innings, backed by a crucial half-century from Navin Bidaisee. But Holder’s dismissal in the 15th over off the opponent captain David Wiese’s delivery turned the match’s fate towards the defending champions. Eventually, the Saint Lucia Kings won the clash by a mere margin of just three runs.
Previously, the 33-year-old appeared in four matches for KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016. The franchise has also recently posted about his International League T20 (ILT20) comeback on social media. Notably, Holder played for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the ILT20 2025.
He scored 121 runs at a strike-rate of 159.21 and also became the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in 10 matches. Currently, he has officially returned to the squad for the next season of the league. After going unsold in the latest two IPL auctions, this move also indicates towards his chances to make it to the KKR’s camp once again ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.
The player is also enjoying a stunning form in his career. Before the latest heroics for his CPL franchise, the all-rounder also showcased a brilliant form in the recent home T20I series against Pakistan. He scored 46 runs at a pulsating strike rate of 191.67 and snared six wickets at an impressive economy of 7.33. With his Player of the Match-winning performance in the second fixture of the series, Holder also surpassed the legendary Dwayne Bravo to become the top T20I wicket-taker for the West Indies.