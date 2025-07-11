News
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former KKR Player Replaces Delhi Capitals Star in The Hundred, Gets Lifeline to Push For Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 11, 2025
3 min read

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Jason Roy has received a golden chance to revive his white-ball career. Roy has been signed by Southern Brave for the 2025 The Hundred as a replacement for Delhi Capitals’ (DC) vice-captain Faf du Plessis. Faf sustained a groin injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and missed five matches of the season. According to ESPNcricinfo’s report, the 40-year-old has opted out of his £78,500 (INR 91.26 Lakhs) contract to undergo surgery. Roy has got a timely opportunity, especially with the IPL 2026 Auction around the corner. The 35-year-old has been dropped from England’s white-ball formats, but The Hundred stint will reignite his case if he pulls off a strong performance in a cash-rich league.

Golden Opportunity For Jason Roy to Reignite His Career

The right-hand batter has been a proven performer for his country and at The Hundred. He has won the 2019 ODI World Cup with England and The Hundred title with Oval Invincibles in 2023. However, the Englishmen hasn’t been in good touch in recent times. He has struggled for consistency in the 100-ball format across seasons, averaging just 19.55, striking at 132.09. As a result, he was not picked by any side in the draft before Northern Superchargers handed him a lifeline. Albeit, a shoulder injury kept him away from the game.

Roy again remained unpicked in drafts in 2025, despite reducing his base price to £63,000 (INR 73.28 Lakhs). He looked in a tremendous form for Surrey in the T20 Blast, notching up three fifties in his first five games. The former KKR batter amassed a total of 301 runs at 141.98, but didn’t cross the 30-run mark since. However, his decent run was good enough to earn Southern Brave’s attention ahead of the wildcard draft.

Southern Brave Deals With Huge Blow

Faf du Plessis, one of the marquee signings ahead of The Hundred 2025 draft, could have provided vast experience and explosiveness at the top order. He recently scored a couple of hundreds and as many fifties for Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. The right-hand batter is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament with 409 runs in 10 innings, striking at 175.53. However, the South African has decided to undergo groin surgery, which he has been delaying since the IPL. Faf’s departure will open the doors for Roy to revive his white-ball career and IPL contract. Roy’s deal has been locked in ahead of Tuesday’s ‘wildcard’ draft.

Adding to the concerns, Southern Brave are also expecting Finn Allen to get fit before the tournament. Allen sustained a foot injury at MLC and has been ruled out of New Zealand’s upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, also featuring South Africa. The right-handed opener scored 240 runs in nine innings for the Braves in 2023. He was retained on a £52,000 (INR 60.41 Lakhs) deal earlier this year.

The wildcraft draft allows the team to rope in four players – two men’s, two women’s – based in part on their Blast form. Veteran English pacer James Anderson, who is yet to play the Hundred, is likely to earn a deal following his exceptional outings for Lancashire. Anderson picked up 13 wickets in six appearances for Lancashire, making his return to T20 cricket after an 11-year absence.

Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2026 Auction
Jason Roy
Kolkata Knight Riders
Major League Cricket
The Hundred
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

