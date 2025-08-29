News
Former KKR Star Jason Roy Wreaks Havoc With 70 off 39 in the Hundred 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former KKR Star Wreaks Havoc With 70 off 39 in The Hundred 2025

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 29, 2025
3 min read

He was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 auction for a massive 2.80 Crore.

Former KKR Star Jason Roy Wreaks Havoc With 70 off 39 in the Hundred 2025

In the ongoing The Hundred 2025, Southern Brave outplayed Welsh Fire by four runs in Southampton on Thursday. After batting first, the Brave had a shaky start as they lost two wickets within the span of 14 balls, but then Jason Roy had different plans.

The right-hand batter smashed 70 runs from 39 deliveries alongside Leus du Plooy, who made 30 runs. On the back of these knocks, the Brave managed to post 167 runs after losing seven wickets. 

In reply, Tom Kohler-Cadmore starred with the bat for Welsh Fire as he hammered 84 runs from 46 balls, but then his team fell just short of their target. Fire also had a torrid start as they lost the wickets of their openers, Stephen Eskinazi (0) and Steve Smith (4), at quick intervals. 

Fire was reeling at 24-3 after the power play, as Tom Abell was dismissed by Craig Overton, but then Tom Kohler-Cadmore kept holding fort from one end, tormenting the bowlers all around the park. Despite shining with the bat, he could not sail his team’s boat.

Jason Roy Stars In The Hundred

For Southern Brave, Craig Overton scalped a total of three wickets while Jordan Thompson picked up two wickets after giving away 29 runs. For Southern Brave, Roy smashed six fours and five gigantic sixes. He showed terrific intent while coming out to bat at number three.

ALSO READ:

“It was great to get across the line; we haven’t quite put in the performances this year so it’s good to finish with a win. It was about doing the basics; it swung a bit, and the way the boys finished off was great. The boys have been awesome; the group has been similar for the last three of four years and it’s nice to get back together. We didn’t quite perform how we would have wanted but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” said Overton, who won the Player of the Match.

Can Jason Roy Enter IPL 2026 Auction?

England star batter Jason Roy used to be a regular face in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 auction for a massive 2.80 Crore.  

As of now, the right-hand batter has played for the Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders. He is renowned for his solid hitting and ability to provide quick starts to the innings. Talking about the IPL 2026, Roy is not eligible to register his name in the auction as he pulled out of both the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

As per the cash-rich league regulations, any player who signs up for the player auction and, after being selected, withdraws from the tournament before the season begins will be prohibited from playing in the tournament for two seasons.

IPL
Jason Roy
Kolkata Knight Riders
Southern Brave
The Hundred 2025
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

