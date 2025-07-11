Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

He was named the Player of the Match.
Shakib Al Hasan starred for Dubai Capitals with an all-round performance in the first match of the Global Super League (GSL) 2025 against Central Districts at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
In the match, Dubai Capitals batted first and were struggling at 58-3 during the eighth over when Shakib Al Hasan came in to bat at No.5. Although the Dubai Capitals kept losing wickets from one end, Shakib Al Hasan played a very impressive innings of 58 runs from 37 balls, which included seven fours and one six at a strike rate of 156.76. Shakib’s knock helped Dubai Capitals reach 165 for 7, with support from Sediqullah Atal, who scored 41, and Jesse Bootan, who added 20.
Not only with the bat, the Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib was excellent with the ball as well, taking four wickets. He dismissed Will Young and Dean Foxcroft during the powerplay and later picked up the wickets of Josh Clarkson and William Clark in the middle overs. In his four-over spell, Shakib gave away just 13 runs and took four wickets, all of which were top-six batters, making his performance even more important.
Apart from Shakib, Khuzaima Tanveer took two wickets, while Dominic Drakes and Aryaman Varma picked up one wicket each. Because of Shakib’s all-round heroics, Dubai Capitals were able to win the match by 22 runs, as Central Districts were restricted to 143 for 8 in their 20 overs. Shakib was named the Player of the Match.
Shakib, who last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021 for KKR, was part of the IPL 2025 auction but went unsold as no teams bid for him. The Bangladeshi all-rounder, who has been playing franchise cricket all over the world, might still be hoping to play in the IPL next season. With his all-round heroics in the very first match of the Global Super League (GSL) 2025, if he can continue this form, it might boost his chances with the IPL 2026 auction coming later this year.
Although Shakib has not played in the IPL since 2021 and is now 38 years old, he is still a very useful player to have in any team. He can contribute with both bat and ball and could be the experienced all-rounder that teams need to strengthen their squad for the next season.
