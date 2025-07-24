Former KKR Star Sizzles in WCL 2025 with 27-Ball 81 Against West Indies

He scored 400 runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the most-feared openers in the game.

In the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, Australian champions outplayed West Indies Champions by eight wickets. It was Chris Lynn who wreaked havoc with the bat as he smashed 81 runs off just 27 balls at the County Ground, helping his team beat the West Indies on Wednesday. Australia Champions managed to achieve the 143-run total in just 9.3 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Chris Lynn, a KKR legend

Lynn has always been a solid batter when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The right-hand opener also got a chance to play in the IPL for teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Lynn scored 400 runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the most-feared openers in the league at that point.

All matches (45) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM 188/2 MAL 18/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – BOT-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – UTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MKP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – ASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Lynn’s name was not there in the roster of the IPL 2025 mega auction, and as a result, it is uncertain as to whether he would play the 2026 edition of the cash-rich league. Though he has not announced his retirement, it was back in 2018 when he played an international game for Australia.

West Indies vs Australia, WCL 2025

Talking about the game, Australia got off to a solid start, scoring 34 runs within the first three overs. However, Shaun Marsh was dismissed for nine by Ashley Nurse, but it was Lynn who held the fort and showed his hard-hitting finesse.

ALSO READ:

Lynn did not shy away from hitting West Indies bowlers all around the park, getting to his fifty in just 20 balls. During his onslaught, Australia managed to score 15 runs per over, leaving the Windies in agony.

The 35-year-old batter got put in the eighth over with the scoreboard reading 111. He also hammered eight towering sixes and six fours. Ben Dunk then came in and scored an unbeaten 30 off just nine deliveries, including three sixes, to secure a facile win for his side. For the West Indies, the likes of Ashley Nurse and Nikita Miller were the only wicket-takers.

Peter Siddle Stars

Previously, the Australians restricted the West Indies to just 142 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Lendl Simmons top-scored for the Caribbean side with 29 off 28 balls with the help of two sixes and a four.

For Australia, Peter Siddle was the wrecker-in-chief as he scalped three wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs of quota. Nathan Coulter-Nile also chipped in with two wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.