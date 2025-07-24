News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Chris Lynn KKR
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former KKR Star Sizzles in WCL 2025 with 27-Ball 81 Against West Indies

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 24, 2025
3 min read

He scored 400 runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the most-feared openers in the game.

Chris Lynn KKR

In the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, Australian champions outplayed West Indies Champions by eight wickets. It was Chris Lynn who wreaked havoc with the bat as he smashed 81 runs off just 27 balls at the County Ground, helping his team beat the West Indies on Wednesday. Australia Champions managed to achieve the 143-run total in just 9.3 overs for the loss of two wickets. 

Chris Lynn, a KKR legend

Lynn has always been a solid batter when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The right-hand opener also got a chance to play in the IPL for teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Lynn scored 400 runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the most-feared openers in the league at that point. 

Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

18/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Botswana Women BOT-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Lynn’s name was not there in the roster of the IPL 2025 mega auction, and as a result, it is uncertain as to whether he would play the 2026 edition of the cash-rich league. Though he has not announced his retirement, it was back in 2018 when he played an international game for Australia.

West Indies vs Australia, WCL 2025

Talking about the game, Australia got off to a solid start, scoring 34 runs within the first three overs. However, Shaun Marsh was dismissed for nine by Ashley Nurse, but it was Lynn who held the fort and showed his hard-hitting finesse. 

ALSO READ:

Lynn did not shy away from hitting West Indies bowlers all around the park, getting to his fifty in just 20 balls. During his onslaught, Australia managed to score 15 runs per over, leaving the Windies in agony.  

The 35-year-old batter got put in the eighth over with the scoreboard reading 111. He also hammered eight towering sixes and six fours. Ben Dunk then came in and scored an unbeaten 30 off just nine deliveries, including three sixes, to secure a facile win for his side. For the West Indies, the likes of Ashley Nurse and Nikita Miller were the only wicket-takers. 

Peter Siddle Stars

Previously, the Australians restricted the West Indies to just 142 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Lendl Simmons top-scored for the Caribbean side with 29 off 28 balls with the help of two sixes and a four.

For Australia, Peter Siddle was the wrecker-in-chief as he scalped three wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs of quota. Nathan Coulter-Nile also chipped in with two wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chris Lynn
Kolkata Knight Riders
WCL 2025
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Spinner Dismisses Jonny Bairstow In County, Raises Hopes For IPL 2026 Retention

Gujarat Titans Spinner Dismisses Jonny Bairstow In County, Raises Hopes For IPL 2026 Retention

Yorkshire are playing against Surrey in the County Championship.
10:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
George Linde IPL 2026 Auction Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals

3 Teams That Could Target George Linde At IPL 2026 Auction

The 33-year-old South Africa player is yet to make his IPL debut.
8:40 pm
Aditya Ighe
Matheesha Pathirana IPL 2026 Auction Chennai Super Kings CSK

Why CSK Might Release Matheesha Pathirana To The Auction Pool Ahead Of IPL 2026

He took 13 wickets, averaging 32.61, in IPL 2025.
7:51 pm
Aditya Ighe
RCB Star Rajat Patidar Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow

RCB Star Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow

He scored 312 runs in 15 matches of the IPL 2025.
6:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
Punjab Kings Star Josh Inglis Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

Punjab Kings Star Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

5:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

KKR Could Release Indian Finisher Duo To Revamp Approach Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR finished eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.
8:13 am
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.