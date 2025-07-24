Former KKR Star Sizzles in WCL 2025 with 27-Ball 81 Against West Indies

He scored 400 runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the most-feared openers in the game.
In the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, Australian champions outplayed West Indies Champions by eight wickets. It was Chris Lynn who wreaked havoc with the bat as he smashed 81 runs off just 27 balls at the County Ground, helping his team beat the West Indies on Wednesday. Australia Champions managed to achieve the 143-run total in just 9.3 overs for the loss of two wickets.
Lynn has always been a solid batter when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The right-hand opener also got a chance to play in the IPL for teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Lynn scored 400 runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the most-feared openers in the league at that point.
188/2
18/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Lynn’s name was not there in the roster of the IPL 2025 mega auction, and as a result, it is uncertain as to whether he would play the 2026 edition of the cash-rich league. Though he has not announced his retirement, it was back in 2018 when he played an international game for Australia.
Talking about the game, Australia got off to a solid start, scoring 34 runs within the first three overs. However, Shaun Marsh was dismissed for nine by Ashley Nurse, but it was Lynn who held the fort and showed his hard-hitting finesse.
ALSO READ:
Lynn did not shy away from hitting West Indies bowlers all around the park, getting to his fifty in just 20 balls. During his onslaught, Australia managed to score 15 runs per over, leaving the Windies in agony.
The 35-year-old batter got put in the eighth over with the scoreboard reading 111. He also hammered eight towering sixes and six fours. Ben Dunk then came in and scored an unbeaten 30 off just nine deliveries, including three sixes, to secure a facile win for his side. For the West Indies, the likes of Ashley Nurse and Nikita Miller were the only wicket-takers.
Previously, the Australians restricted the West Indies to just 142 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Lendl Simmons top-scored for the Caribbean side with 29 off 28 balls with the help of two sixes and a four.
For Australia, Peter Siddle was the wrecker-in-chief as he scalped three wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs of quota. Nathan Coulter-Nile also chipped in with two wickets.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.