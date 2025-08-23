Former LSG Player Smashes Unbeaten Hundred in UP T20 League 2025, Ignites IPL 2026 Auction Bid Chances

He only featured in three matches for LSG in two IPL seasons.
Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player Karan Sharma has notched up a stunning hundred in the latest fixture of the ongoing UP T20 League. The all-rounder’s fierce batting skills might attract some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises’ attention ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.
224/3
133/9
Kashi Rudras beat Meerut Mavericks by 91 runs
After being put to bat first, the Kashi Rudras lost their opener Abhishek Goswami early in the innings for just 18 runs. But another opener Karan brought up a pulsating 54-ball 107*, alongside the No.3 batter Uvais Ahmad (69 off 38). His heroics included seven fours and nine over-boundaries at a blistering strike rate of 198.15.
Following these whirlwind knocks, Saksham Rai also contributed with a quickfire finishing act that powered the team to a massive total of 224/3 after 20 overs. But following a solid start from the top order, which included a half-century (58 off 41) from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) youngster Swastik Chikara, the remaining Meerut Mavericks batters failed to build on that momentum.
The star KKR batter Rinku Singh (1 off 4), who had slammed a match-winning ton in the previous fixture after earning the national team call-up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, also failed to play a captain’s knock to rescue the Mavericks’ innings. Eventually, the Rudras clinched the match by a huge 91 runs to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament so far.
LSG had picked the player for his base price of INR 20 lakhs ahead of the IPL 2022. But he only featured in three matches for the franchise in two seasons. The all-rounder endured a dismal outing in his limited opportunities as he managed to score only 16 runs at a below-par strike rate of just 64.
But he is currently going through a fine form, scoring 223 runs at a fiery strike rate of 166.42 in just four fixtures of the UP T20 League so far. Several IPL franchises that are on the lookout for an Indian opening option might keep an eye on the player ahead of the upcoming 2026 auction.