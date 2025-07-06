News
Former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Adam Milne was at his threatening best during the latest fixture of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Forces His Back Into IPL 2026 Auction Contention With Stirring Show in MLC 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

He bowled a sensational spell to power his team to a comprehensive victory.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Adam Milne was at his threatening best during the latest fixture of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Adam Milne was at his threatening best during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings in Florida. He bowled a sensational spell to power his team to a comprehensive victory.

Milne took five wickets for 23 runs at an economy rate of 6.30 in 3.4 overs to break the Orcas’ batting unit and leave them reeling. Most of his wickets were of main batters – David Warner, Shayan Jahangir, Sikandar Raza, Bjorn Fortuin, and Cameron Gannon.

Milne was expensive at the start, conceding 11 runs in his maiden over, but redeemed himself brilliantly to come stronger in the next. He took two wickets in his next over and conceded only a solitary leg bye, which opened the door for his marvellous comeback.

Later, he took as many as three wickets in his final over to end the innings and complete his third five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. He registered his second-best T20 figures, and his spell ensured the Texas Super Kings won the contest by a big 51-run margin and jumped to the top of the points table with 14 points.

Adam Milne boosts his IPL 2026 bidding hopes with stirring performances in MLC 2025

Adam Milne has been in exceptional form in the ongoing MLC 2025 and sits in the third position among bowlers with the most wickets this season, despite playing only five games. He has 14 wickets at an average of 8.50 in five innings, including a five-wicket haul.

ALSO READ:

He has taken a five-for once, three-for twice, two-for once, and a solitary wicket in the other innings, as Milne goes through a dream patch. His supreme bowling performances suggest the Kiwi pacer has regained his form and will be on the radar of IPL teams again.

Milne, who had a base price of INR 2 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, was unsold due to his fitness struggles. However, he will be in contention again in the IPL 2026 auction, and franchises will be willing to include him in their squads.

He is an all-phase bowler who can move the new ball and also specialises in death overs, making him a complete package as a bowler. With his vast experience and previous IPL exposure, Milne can quickly adapt to the conditions and should be part of one of the franchises in IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Adam Milne
IPL 2026 Auction
MI
MLC 2025
Mumbai Indians
Seattle Orcas
Texas Super Kings
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

