Former Mumbai Indians Player Puts Up Stunning Effort to Save Final Over Six Off RCB All-rounder [WATCH]

But his team lost the match by 83 runs.
Former Mumbai Indians (MI) player Fabian Allen has put up a massive effort to save an over boundary in the latest fixture of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd had whacked a full toss delivery off Shamar Springer during the final over of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ innings.
But the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons all-rounder Allen showcased brilliant athleticism to catch the ball while being in the middle of air and throw it back into the field before landing outside the boundary rope. However, the third umpire Carl Tuckett later found out that the delivery was above Shepherd’s waist height and it was declared as a no-ball.
Watch Fabian Allen’s heroic boundary save here:
Despite Allen’s stunning save, which allowed only three runs off the first ball, pacer Springer went on to concede two boundaries and as many sixes in the 20th over, which took the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ total to a huge 211/3. Former Delhi Capitals (DC) players, Shai Hope (82 off 54) and Shimron Hetmyer (65 off 26), scored two blistering knocks at a strike rate of 151.85 and 250, respectively, to set up a perfect stage for a whirlwind finish.
Following this, RCB’s key all-rounder Shepherd put up a cameo of 25 runs off just eight balls at an astonishing strike rate of 312.50. However, while chasing the target, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top order was off to a smashing start but could not continue to build on that momentum.
Eventually, a scintillating bowling performance from the 46-year-old Imran Tahir thrashed their innings for just 128 runs. The Warriors’ skipper, who also represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in four Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, bagged a five-wicket haul at an impressive economy of just 5.25.
The player has been a part of three IPL teams and has put up average performances in this cash-rich league so far. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) acquired him in IPL 2020, but he did not feature in any fixtures of that season. However, the IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), bought him in the following season, where he scored just six runs and scalped a wicket in four appearances.
The West Indies player also featured in the IPL 2023 for the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI). But with 90 runs in five matches at a fiery strike rate of 160.71, he has showcased a brilliant form in the ongoing CPL 2025. If he continues to better his stats in the upcoming matches, the player might earn an IPL contract once again in the IPL 2026 auction.