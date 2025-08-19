Former Rajasthan Royals Recruit Delivers Scorching Spell In UP T20 League To Make Strong Case For IPL 2026 Auction

The left-armer claimed 4-28 to stun Lucknow Falcons
Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are always on the lookout for a left-arm pacer who bowl at searing pace and bowl toe crushers at will. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 has provided the platform for one of those bright talents who was knocking at the door two seasons ago in the IPL.
In Monday’s clash between Lucknow Falcons and Noida Kings in Lucknow, Naman Tiwari tore through Lucknow’s top-order with absolute venom as he removed opener Samarth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and then Abhay Singh in quick succession.
Match Called off
As a result, Lucknow were left reeling at 31/3 inside 3.1 overs before being rescued by experienced Priyam Garg who scored 73 off 42 balls and added 65 off 52 balls with Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam (21 off 27 balls).
Just when the home team were recovering at 129/4, Tiwari struck once again to remove Kritagya Singh (15 off 15 balls) and keep the scoring in check.
As a result of Tiwari’s fiery spell in the beginning Noida were able to restrict Lucknow to just 165/8 in 20 overs.
ALSO READ:
In reply, Noida reached the target with one ball to spare and two wickets in hand after Prashanth Veer scored 48 off 41 balls and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Karn Sharma smashed a crucial 33 off 20 balls.
Even though Tiwari claimed 4-28 including a maiden, Karn got awarded Player of the Match due to his all-round performance of claiming 1-28 and scoring 33.
Tiwari was part of the Indian Under 19 team that reached the final in the 2024 Under 19 World Cup in South Africa.
The youngster was at once leading the wicket-taking charts in the tournament, but finished with 12 wickets from six matches at an excellent average of 19.
Before he made waves at the Under 19 World Cup, Tiwari also served as a net-bowler for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, but didn’t feature in the auction in 2024. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.
However, he if can keep up bowling scorching spells, he might see his local team Lucknow Super Giants come knocking. LSG are likely to unload a major portion of their pace department due to major injury concerns that had derailed their 2025 campaign. Recruiting a youngster who can consistently bowl above 140 kmph with accuracy and discipline could be a huge boost.