Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired former India Under-19 and Mumbai cricketer Iqbal Abdulla as their talent scout ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, according to the Times of India. Iqbal himself has previously played in the IPL between 2008 and 2017.

Iqbal Abdulla joins Delhi Capitals as talent scout post his playing career

The spinner played 49 matches during this period, taking 40 wickets at an average of 27.73 and economy rate of 7.23. He has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals during his IPL tenure.

The 33-year-old, who was part of the Virat Kohli-led India’s Under-19 World Cup title win in 2008, did not however get to play a single international match for the senior Indian cricket team.

He announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in October 2023, having played 71 First-Class matches and taken 220 wickets at an average of 29.17 and an economy rate of 2.75.

Iqbal Abdulla’s responsibility at Delhi Capitals

At Delhi Capitals, Iqbal will be responsible for unearthing young and talented cricketers. Over the years, Delhi Capitals have unearthed several young and promising stars.

“Just before the last IPL, [DC’s chief talent scout] Vijay Bharadwaj sir asked me [if I would like to join]. [Head coach] Hemang [Badani] bhai and [Director of Cricket] Venugopal Rao were also present. I’m currently playing in the Legends League Cricket and also some other competitive matches in Mumbai. They [DC support staff] must have seen me and felt that I’m young and have also played in the IPL, so I can do well [by being a talent scout] for the franchise,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by Mid-Day recently.

In IPL 2025, Vipraj Nigam was one of the finds of the season for Delhi Capitals. The legbreak bowler took 11 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.18, with best bowling figures of 2/18 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Delhi Capitals, however, failed to advance to the IPL 2025 playoffs after they finished fifth place with 15 points from 14 matches. They finished just one point behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, who finished with 16 points from 14 matches. Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL title and have reached the summit clash once, in 2020, when they lost to Mumbai Indians. The Axar Patel-led side will be hoping to end their trophy drought in IPL 2026.

