News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 14, 2025
2 min read

Apart from RCB and KKR, he has also played for Rajasthan Royals.

Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired former India Under-19 and Mumbai cricketer Iqbal Abdulla as their talent scout ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, according to the Times of India. Iqbal himself has previously played in the IPL between 2008 and 2017.

Iqbal Abdulla joins Delhi Capitals as talent scout post his playing career

The spinner played 49 matches during this period, taking 40 wickets at an average of 27.73 and economy rate of 7.23. He has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals during his IPL tenure.

The 33-year-old, who was part of the Virat Kohli-led India’s Under-19 World Cup title win in 2008, did not however get to play a single international match for the senior Indian cricket team.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Koln CC KNCC

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

23/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

He announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in October 2023, having played 71 First-Class matches and taken 220 wickets at an average of 29.17 and an economy rate of 2.75.

Iqbal Abdulla’s responsibility at Delhi Capitals

At Delhi Capitals, Iqbal will be responsible for unearthing young and talented cricketers. Over the years, Delhi Capitals have unearthed several young and promising stars.

“Just before the last IPL, [DC’s chief talent scout] Vijay Bharadwaj sir asked me [if I would like to join]. [Head coach] Hemang [Badani] bhai and [Director of Cricket] Venugopal Rao were also present. I’m currently playing in the Legends League Cricket and also some other competitive matches in Mumbai. They [DC support staff] must have seen me and felt that I’m young and have also played in the IPL, so I can do well [by being a talent scout] for the franchise,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by Mid-Day recently.

ALSO READ:

In IPL 2025, Vipraj Nigam was one of the finds of the season for Delhi Capitals. The legbreak bowler took 11 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.18, with best bowling figures of 2/18 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Delhi Capitals, however, failed to advance to the IPL 2025 playoffs after they finished fifth place with 15 points from 14 matches. They finished just one point behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, who finished with 16 points from 14 matches. Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL title and have reached the summit clash once, in 2020, when they lost to Mumbai Indians. The Axar Patel-led side will be hoping to end their trophy drought in IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Delhi Capitals
IPL
IPL 2026
Iqbal Abdulla
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury.

RCB Star Joins Franchise for Global Super League 2025 After an Injury Scare in MLC 2025

He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture.
1:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players MI Will Release

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings.
11:59 am
Sandip Pawar
Several IPL stars were on show during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final, and a few of them played exceptionally well.

CSK, KKR Openers and Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Pacers Shine in MLC 2025 Final

Numerous IPL players performed in MLC 2025 final.
10:49 am
Darpan Jain
4 Teams That Could Target Washington Sundar at IPL 2026 Auction if Gujarat Titans Release Him

4 Teams That Could Target Washington Sundar at IPL 2026 Auction if Gujarat Titans Release Him

In IPL 2025, he played just six matches, scoring 133 runs and picking up two wickets.
9:55 am
Sagar Paul
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper batter Matthew Breetzke played a blistering knock in the T20 Blast 2025.

LSG Overseas Star Keeps Shining in T20 Blast 2025, Boosts His IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Consistent Performances

He was at his ruthless best while opening the innings and showed his superior skill set again.
9:08 am
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals Turn Down Trade Offers for Proteas Youngster, Keen To Retain Him for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals Turn Down Trade Offers for Proteas Youngster, Keen To Retain Him for IPL 2026

12:32 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.