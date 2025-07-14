Former RCB Pacer Appointed As SRH Bowling Coach For IPL 2026

SRH finished sixth in the IPL 2025 table
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Varun Aaron for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Aaron, who made his way through to the Indian national team in 2011 with his raw pace, had to call it quits due to major injury. The former Jharkhand speedster played nine Tests and as many ODIs for India and claimed 29 wickets.
SRH had a poor season in 2025 as they finished sixth in the table, thanks to inspired performances at the toe end of the season where they beat eventual champions RCB in their penultimate league match.
Aaron had made his IPL debut in 2011 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and played three seasons for RCB from 2014-16. The 35-year-old last played appeared for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 season where he claimed two wickets from two matches and lifted the title that year.
SRH started the season in a stunning fashion as they carted Rajasthan Royals to 286/6 in 20 overs to set up a 44-run victory. However, their high risk approach was found out by other teams as they slumped to four defeats in a row. Despite a freak century by Abhishek Sharma against Punjab Kings halting their loss streak, Pat Cummins’ side went on another spiral with three defeats in the next five matches.
But they arrived into a good zone in the final three league matches with their elimination from the playoffs already confirmed. They chased a steep target of 206 with ease against Lucknow Super Giants and then their bowling found their footing by defending totals of 232 against RCB and then 279 against KKR to win by a massive margin of 110 runs.
Their pace attack had suffered despite having big names in it. Cummins led from the front with 16 wickets with Harshal Patel also having the same number of wickets from a middling campaign. Sri Lankan pacer Eshaan Malinga impressed in his outing against RCB and finished the season with 13 scalps from seven matches while senior left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat getting 11 wickets from seven matches.
