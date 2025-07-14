News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
srh ipl 2026 varun aaron bowling coach sunrisers hyderabad
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former RCB Pacer Appointed As SRH Bowling Coach For IPL 2026

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 14, 2025
2 min read

SRH finished sixth in the IPL 2025 table

srh ipl 2026 varun aaron bowling coach sunrisers hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Varun Aaron for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Aaron, who made his way through to the Indian national team in 2011 with his raw pace, had to call it quits due to major injury. The former Jharkhand speedster played nine Tests and as many ODIs for India and claimed 29 wickets.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

188/3

Koln CC KNCC

73/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

166/6

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

144/4

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Koln CC KNCC

25/3

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

92/3

Navarang Club NVR

88/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

71/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

Varun Aaron appointed SRH bowling coach for IPL 2026

SRH had a poor season in 2025 as they finished sixth in the table, thanks to inspired performances at the toe end of the season where they beat eventual champions RCB in their penultimate league match.

ALSO READ:

Aaron had made his IPL debut in 2011 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and played three seasons for RCB from 2014-16. The 35-year-old last played appeared for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 season where he claimed two wickets from two matches and lifted the title that year.

SRH will look to recover from disappointing IPL 2025

SRH started the season in a stunning fashion as they carted Rajasthan Royals to 286/6 in 20 overs to set up a 44-run victory. However, their high risk approach was found out by other teams as they slumped to four defeats in a row. Despite a freak century by Abhishek Sharma against Punjab Kings halting their loss streak, Pat Cummins’ side went on another spiral with three defeats in the next five matches.

But they arrived into a good zone in the final three league matches with their elimination from the playoffs already confirmed. They chased a steep target of 206 with ease against Lucknow Super Giants and then their bowling found their footing by defending totals of 232 against RCB and then 279 against KKR to win by a massive margin of 110 runs.

Their pace attack had suffered despite having big names in it. Cummins led from the front with 16 wickets with Harshal Patel also having the same number of wickets from a middling campaign. Sri Lankan pacer Eshaan Malinga impressed in his outing against RCB and finished the season with 13 scalps from seven matches while senior left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat getting 11 wickets from seven matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Varun Aaron
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles in T20 Blast 2025, Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took the wicket of former MI player.
1:18 pm
Ashish Satyam
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury.

RCB Star Joins Franchise for Global Super League 2025 After an Injury Scare in MLC 2025

He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture.
1:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Apart from RCB and KKR, he has also played for Rajasthan Royals.
12:22 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players MI Will Release

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings.
11:59 am
Sandip Pawar
Several IPL stars were on show during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final, and a few of them played exceptionally well.

CSK, KKR Openers and Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Pacers Shine in MLC 2025 Final

Numerous IPL players performed in MLC 2025 final.
10:49 am
Darpan Jain
4 Teams That Could Target Washington Sundar at IPL 2026 Auction if Gujarat Titans Release Him

4 Teams That Could Target Washington Sundar at IPL 2026 Auction if Gujarat Titans Release Him

In IPL 2025, he played just six matches, scoring 133 runs and picking up two wickets.
9:55 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.