Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB Hong Kong Cricket Sixes Dinesh Karthik
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former RCB Player Named Captain of Team India, Set For Return After 14 Years

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 23, 2025
3 min read

He scored 4,842 runs in his IPL career.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB Hong Kong Cricket Sixes Dinesh Karthik

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been appointed as India’s captain for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Karthik announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on the occasion of his 39th birthday last year. However, he reversed his decision two months later to feature in the SA20 2024-25 season for the Paarl Royals. 

On his appointment, he said, “It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition. I look forward to leading a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining.”

The 40-year-old currently serves his former franchise, RCB, as the batting coach and mentor. He played an instrumental role, from picking players in the auction to guiding them to RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph.

Dinesh Karthik to Lead Team India

Karthik will take over the reins from Robin Uthappa, who led Team India in the last season. Cricket Hong Kong confirmed the news on Tuesday (September 23) via a social media post. India produced an underwhelming performance under Uthappa’s leadership as they made a group stage exit, losing all their matches. Apart from Uthappa, Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Stuart Binny, and Bharat Chipli were also part of the India squad.

“We are proud to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the Captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. With his vast international experience, sharp leadership skills, and explosive batting, Dinesh will bring both inspiration and intensity to the tournament. His appointment reflects the spirit of the Sixes — fearless, entertaining, and world-class,” wrote Hong Kong cricket on their X handle.

ALSO READ:

Dinesh Karthik’s Return to Hong Kong Sixes After 14 Years

This marks Karthik’s second stint in the tournament. He last featured in the 2011/12 edition, where he also captained India. In his first stint, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 92 runs from four games at a strike rate of 340.74 with 11 fours and seven sixes. His best score was a 9-ball 32 against England before he had retired out.

Meanwhile, apart from him, Ravichandran Ashwin will also be playing in the tournament, marking his maiden appearance on the field following his retirement from the IPL. Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India. In the IPL, he ended his career with the fourth most wickets (187) in the tournament’s history. This will be his first competitive tournament post-IPL Retirement.

The 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes begins from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The event will host 12 countries battling for the silverware.

Dinesh Karthik
Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
India
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

