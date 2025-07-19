News
rcb csk target wi vs sa bowl out wcl 2025 world championship of legends
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former RCB Player Hits, Ex CSK Player Misses — [WATCH] Full Video Of WI Champions vs SA Champions Bowl Out in WCL 2025

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: July 19, 2025
3 min read
rcb csk target wi vs sa bowl out wcl 2025 world championship of legends

South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions finish in dramatic tie
In a rain-curtailed clash of the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025), South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions produced a thrilling contest that ended in a tie, leading to a rare bowl-out to decide the winner. Set a revised DLS target of 81 in 11 overs, South Africa finished on 80/6 in reply to West Indies’ 79/5.

Jean-Paul Duminy’s blazing 25* off 12 and Sarel Erwee’s 27 gave South Africa hope, but tight spells from ex-CSK pacers Fidel Edwards and Dwayne Bravo meant the scores were level. With legends like RCB’s AB de Villiers and CSK’s Bravo, and other former IPL players like Chris Morris, and Wayne Parnell involved, the finish was box office.

RCB, CSK Legends Involved in Bowl Out Decider At WCL 2025

South Africa Champions held their nerve in the bowl-out, winning 2-0 after a tense showdown. Here’s how it unfolded:

South Africa Champions bowl out attempts:

  • Aaron Phangiso – Miss ❌
  • Chris Morris – Miss ❌
  • Hardus Viljoen – Miss ❌
  • JJ Smuts – ✅ Hit
  • Wayne Parnell – ✅ Hit

West Indies Champions bowl out attempts:

  • Fidel Edwards – Miss ❌
  • Sheldon Cottrell – Miss ❌
  • Ashley Nurse – Miss ❌
  • Dwayne Bravo – Miss ❌

South Africa sealed the win before WI’s fifth attempt was needed.

RCB Stars Shine, CSK Legends Fall Short

The bowl-out saw former RCB player Wayne Parnell nail a crucial hit under pressure, while ex-CSK veterans Dwayne Bravo and Chris Morris missed their targets.

The match was a throwback for fans of IPL franchises, with RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle featuring for their respective sides.

ALSO READ:

[WATCH] WICH vs SACH WCL 2025 Bowl Out — Full Video

Watch the complete bowl-out footage that sealed a memorable win for South Africa Champions in the WCL 2025 showdown against the West Indies Champions.

Updated WCL 2025 Points Table (Updated After SA vs WI On July 19, 2025)

#TeamPWLNRNRRPTS
1Pakistan Champions (PNC)1100+0.2502
2South Africa Champions (SAC)1100+0.0002
3West Indies Champions (WIC)1010+0.0000
4England Champions (EDC)1010-0.2500
5Australia Champions (AAC)00000
6India Champions (IAC)00000

WCL 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch

Fans can catch all the live action of WCL 2025 on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches are also live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, with both mobile and desktop viewing available.

For international viewers, availability may vary by region. Some matches may also be shown on Willow TV (USA) and Fox Sports (Australia).

WICH vs SACH WCL 2025 Squads

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (C), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chadwick Walton, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Fidel Edwards, William Perkins, Suliemann Benn, Dave Mohammed, and Nikita Miller.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (C), Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, and Aaron Phangiso.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

