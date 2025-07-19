Former RCB Player Hits, Ex CSK Player Misses — [WATCH] Full Video Of WI Champions vs SA Champions Bowl Out in WCL 2025

South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions finish in dramatic tie

In a rain-curtailed clash of the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025), South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions produced a thrilling contest that ended in a tie, leading to a rare bowl-out to decide the winner. Set a revised DLS target of 81 in 11 overs, South Africa finished on 80/6 in reply to West Indies’ 79/5.

Jean-Paul Duminy’s blazing 25* off 12 and Sarel Erwee’s 27 gave South Africa hope, but tight spells from ex-CSK pacers Fidel Edwards and Dwayne Bravo meant the scores were level. With legends like RCB’s AB de Villiers and CSK’s Bravo, and other former IPL players like Chris Morris, and Wayne Parnell involved, the finish was box office.

RCB, CSK Legends Involved in Bowl Out Decider At WCL 2025

South Africa Champions held their nerve in the bowl-out, winning 2-0 after a tense showdown. Here’s how it unfolded:

South Africa Champions bowl out attempts:

Aaron Phangiso – Miss ❌

Chris Morris – Miss ❌

Hardus Viljoen – Miss ❌

JJ Smuts – ✅ Hit

Wayne Parnell – ✅ Hit

West Indies Champions bowl out attempts:

Fidel Edwards – Miss ❌

Sheldon Cottrell – Miss ❌

Ashley Nurse – Miss ❌

Dwayne Bravo – Miss ❌

South Africa sealed the win before WI’s fifth attempt was needed.

RCB Stars Shine, CSK Legends Fall Short

The bowl-out saw former RCB player Wayne Parnell nail a crucial hit under pressure, while ex-CSK veterans Dwayne Bravo and Chris Morris missed their targets.

The match was a throwback for fans of IPL franchises, with RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle featuring for their respective sides.

Updated WCL 2025 Points Table (Updated After SA vs WI On July 19, 2025)

# Team P W L NR NRR PTS 1 Pakistan Champions (PNC) 1 1 0 0 +0.250 2 2 South Africa Champions (SAC) 1 1 0 0 +0.000 2 3 West Indies Champions (WIC) 1 0 1 0 +0.000 0 4 England Champions (EDC) 1 0 1 0 -0.250 0 5 Australia Champions (AAC) 0 0 0 0 – 0 6 India Champions (IAC) 0 0 0 0 – 0

WCL 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch

Fans can catch all the live action of WCL 2025 on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches are also live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, with both mobile and desktop viewing available.

For international viewers, availability may vary by region. Some matches may also be shown on Willow TV (USA) and Fox Sports (Australia).

WICH vs SACH WCL 2025 Squads

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (C), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chadwick Walton, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Fidel Edwards, William Perkins, Suliemann Benn, Dave Mohammed, and Nikita Miller.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (C), Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, and Aaron Phangiso.

