Former RCB all-rounder Cameron Green came up with a timely century to revive Gloucestershire from a precarious situation.
Former RCB Star Amps Up WTC 2025 Final Preparation With County Championship Hundred

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 18, 2025

It was a terrific counterattacking knock from the Aussie talent to put the pressure back on the opposition.

Former RCB all-rounder Cameron Green came up with a timely century to revive Gloucestershire from a precarious situation.

Former RCB all-rounder Cameron Green came up with a timely century to revive Gloucestershire from a precarious situation in the County Championship Division Two fixture against Kent. It was a terrific counterattacking knock from the Aussie talent to put the pressure back on the opposition.

Green came at 119/3, which soon became 139/4, and Gloucestershire desperately required a partnership to reach close to Kent’s first-innings total of 424. He formed a prudent partnership with James Bracey, where Green was the aggressor and scored quickly.

He notched up a magnificent ton and is unbeaten on 102 in 150 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and a maximum. This knock ensured Gloucestershire ended the day on a high note and reached closer to Kent’s score when they were in serious trouble at one stage.

Gloucestershire are still trailing by 117 runs, and Green must bat deep and take his team to safer shores with the willow. But this century highlighted how good Green can be under pressure and improvements as a red-ball batter since his return from injury, which kept him out for several months.

Cameron Green prepares for the World Test Championship final with County Cricket

Cameron Green hadn’t played competitive cricket after undergoing a major back surgery in October last year. So, the County Cricket was a perfect stage to make a comeback and prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

His return has been seamless, and the Aussie all-rounder has already played numerous quality knocks as a batter. He has 231 runs at an average of 46.20 in six innings, including two centuries.

Green is only playing as a batter in this tournament and will continue to do so in the WTC final against South Africa next month. He is slowly increasing his workload, and the medical team is keeping a close eye on his progress.

Given his supreme talent, Green can easily play as a batter alone in any team in the world, and no wonder Australia have included him in the WTC final squad. He must have an idea about the conditions and will be ready to roll in the ultimate Test since he is in the red-ball groove.

