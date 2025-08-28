Former SRH Bowling Coach Set to Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ahead of the upcoming season. As per reports, he would take up the responsibilities of the bowling coach in the KKR camp after Bharat Arun’s departure.

CONFIRMED 🚨



– Dale Steyn will be appointed as Bowling Coach of KKR. KKR will announce it in a few days. — CHIKU JI❤️ (@MaticKohli251) August 28, 2025

Arun has recently joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a four-year stint with the KKR, which also includes their title-winning campaign in the IPL 2024.

Previously, Steyn has also served as the bowling coach of the IPL 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in 2022 and 2023. But during his tenure, the team failed to put up a strong show and finished the season in eighth place and at the bottom of the points table, respectively.

More to follow…