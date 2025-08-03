Former West Indies Captain Keeps Impressing With Consistent Performances; Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Prospects

He contributed immensely with both bat and ball.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder came up with another terrific performance during the second T20I against Pakistan in Florida. He contributed immensely with both bat and ball and ensured the West Indies ended their drought after a series of defeats.

Bowling first, Holder snared four wickets while conceding only 19 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. He dismissed big batters like Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Nawaz, ensuring Pakistan could only score 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs in the first innings.

All matches (38) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC 159/9 CCC 1/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL 111/9 PHG 71/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 97/0 KELN 93/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG 6/0 PUT – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR 170/5 ROC 167/6 Fixtures Standings Live – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 126/7 PAK 133/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings

Later, he came to bat in a precarious situation when the West Indies were reeling at 96/6 in the 17th over and required a prudent knock from the experienced batter. He scored 16 runs in ten deliveries, including one boundary and a maximum, at a strike rate of 160.

ALSO READ:

Jason Holder continues his good T20 run in 2025

Jason Holder fell off the radar last year due to inconsistent performances with the bat and ball. However, he has bounced back strongly and been highly consistent this year, performing exceptionally well across disciplines.

With the ball, he has 56 wickets at an average of 22.94 and an economy rate of 8.90 in 39 innings in 2025. Furthermore, he has scored 454 runs at an average of 30.26 and a strike rate of 168.77 in 29 outings, with a best score of 32*.

Holder has featured in various T20 leagues worldwide and has adapted brilliantly to the conditions. Then, his international performances have also improved since his comeback, proving his inclusion is right.

Jason Holder boosts his IPL 2026 prospects with consistent performances

Jason Holder was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several years and did reasonably well. However, he was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction due to his mediocre performances and the reduced role of all-rounders.

The Impact Player rule has taken away the role of all-rounders who can’t be a specialist in one department, which was one of the reasons why Holder was unsold. However, he has regained his form and shown the ability to consistently contribute with both bat and ball, which will boost his chances of an IPL return.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will require a few pace-bowling all-rounders in their squad next season and can target Holder. They also prefer experience, and the West Indies all-rounder ticks that box too and looks set to return to the league.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.