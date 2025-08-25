News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey has endured a lean patch in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy and registered a string of low scores.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Fresh Form Slump Pushes KKR Batter’s IPL 2026 Retention to the Brink

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 25, 2025
3 min read

His overall value has reduced massively in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey has endured a lean patch in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy and registered a string of low scores.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey has endured a lean patch in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy and registered a string of low scores. His overall value has reduced massively in the IPL, and these poor performances won’t help his case either.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

Pandey started the season on a high note and hit a fifty in the opening game against Bengaluru Blasters, scoring 58 runs. However, he couldn’t back the start with more consistent performances and has been mediocre since, as he has been dismissed without making any substantial contributions.

Following a fifty in the first game, his scores read: 12 (8), 0 (1), 12 (13), 29 (19), 12 (7), 2 (8), and 7 (6). Overall, he has 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 145.05 in eight innings, including a fifty.

ALSO READ:

These numbers are not sufficient for a senior batter who is also the captain of his side and could have scored more. Pandey’s poor batting was one of the reasons why the Mysore Warriors could win only two matches and were eliminated with another defeat last night.

Should KKR retain Manish Pandey ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

Manish Pandey joined Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, but the veteran batter didn’t get many opportunities throughout the season. He played only three games, scoring 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 141.53 in three innings, with a best of 37.

KKR should have given him more chances since he looked in decent touch at times and could have contributed a lot more in an otherwise shaky middle order. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the franchise should retain him, given he is still an experienced batter and doesn’t cost as big a sum as batters like Venkatesh Iyer.

However, a lot depends on his recent form as well, and such performances won’t help his case since KKR will make ample changes after enduring a poor IPL 2025. Pandey should look to redeem himself and get on a run-scoring spree to boost his IPL 2026 retention chances.

The only reason to keep him is his low price value, and he doesn’t take an overseas slot either. If KKR retain him for the next season, he should get an extended run, especially after the obvious loopholes in the middle order, and play more matches than he has for the franchise in the previous two seasons.

IPL 2026 Auction
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Manish pandey
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

PBKS Player Vishnu Vinod Sizzles With 41-Ball 94 in KCL 2025 To Make a Strong Statement for IPL 2026 Retention

PBKS Player Sizzles With 41-Ball 94 in KCL 2025 To Make a Strong Statement for IPL 2026 Retention

12:57 am
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH Star Goes Berserk To Smash 44-ball 91, Sparks Retention Chances Ahead Of IPL 2026

SRH Star Goes Berserk To Smash 44-ball 91, Sparks Retention Chances Ahead Of IPL 2026

He featured in just one match in IPL 2025.
10:34 pm
Amogh Bodas
Zeeshan Ansari SRH IPL 2026 Meerut Mavricks UPPL 2025

SRH Bowler Runs Riot With 4/17 In UP T20 League 2025 For His IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took three wickets in his last over.
9:32 pm
Disha Asrani
3 Options KKR Could Look At As For Captaincy in IPL 2026

3 Options KKR Could Look At As For Captaincy in IPL 2026

They have won the title three times so far.
8:14 pm
Amogh Bodas
KKR Are In A Hole — Maximum Purse They Could Look To Get Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR Are In A Hole — Maximum Purse They Could Look To Get Before IPL 2026 Auction

They finished at a lowly eighth in the points table with just five wins from 14 matches.
1:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Star Rajasthan Royals Player Dhruv Jurel's Lean Patch Continues, Likely To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Star Rajasthan Royals Player’s Lean Patch Continues, Likely To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 156.34 in the IPL 2025.
5:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.