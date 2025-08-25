Fresh Form Slump Pushes KKR Batter’s IPL 2026 Retention to the Brink

His overall value has reduced massively in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey has endured a lean patch in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy and registered a string of low scores. His overall value has reduced massively in the IPL, and these poor performances won’t help his case either.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM – ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Pandey started the season on a high note and hit a fifty in the opening game against Bengaluru Blasters, scoring 58 runs. However, he couldn’t back the start with more consistent performances and has been mediocre since, as he has been dismissed without making any substantial contributions.

Following a fifty in the first game, his scores read: 12 (8), 0 (1), 12 (13), 29 (19), 12 (7), 2 (8), and 7 (6). Overall, he has 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 145.05 in eight innings, including a fifty.

ALSO READ:

These numbers are not sufficient for a senior batter who is also the captain of his side and could have scored more. Pandey’s poor batting was one of the reasons why the Mysore Warriors could win only two matches and were eliminated with another defeat last night.

Should KKR retain Manish Pandey ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

Manish Pandey joined Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, but the veteran batter didn’t get many opportunities throughout the season. He played only three games, scoring 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 141.53 in three innings, with a best of 37.

KKR should have given him more chances since he looked in decent touch at times and could have contributed a lot more in an otherwise shaky middle order. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the franchise should retain him, given he is still an experienced batter and doesn’t cost as big a sum as batters like Venkatesh Iyer.

An upper cut to up the ante 👌



Manish Pandey with an impact in his first game for #KKR this season 👊



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/rW27LwhYd9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2024

However, a lot depends on his recent form as well, and such performances won’t help his case since KKR will make ample changes after enduring a poor IPL 2025. Pandey should look to redeem himself and get on a run-scoring spree to boost his IPL 2026 retention chances.

The only reason to keep him is his low price value, and he doesn’t take an overseas slot either. If KKR retain him for the next season, he should get an extended run, especially after the obvious loopholes in the middle order, and play more matches than he has for the franchise in the previous two seasons.