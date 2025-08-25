Fresh Form Slump Pushes KKR Batter’s IPL 2026 Retention to the Brink

His overall value has reduced massively in the IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey has endured a lean patch in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy and registered a string of low scores. His overall value has reduced massively in the IPL, and these poor performances won’t help his case either.
Pandey started the season on a high note and hit a fifty in the opening game against Bengaluru Blasters, scoring 58 runs. However, he couldn’t back the start with more consistent performances and has been mediocre since, as he has been dismissed without making any substantial contributions.
Following a fifty in the first game, his scores read: 12 (8), 0 (1), 12 (13), 29 (19), 12 (7), 2 (8), and 7 (6). Overall, he has 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 145.05 in eight innings, including a fifty.
These numbers are not sufficient for a senior batter who is also the captain of his side and could have scored more. Pandey’s poor batting was one of the reasons why the Mysore Warriors could win only two matches and were eliminated with another defeat last night.
Manish Pandey joined Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, but the veteran batter didn’t get many opportunities throughout the season. He played only three games, scoring 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 141.53 in three innings, with a best of 37.
KKR should have given him more chances since he looked in decent touch at times and could have contributed a lot more in an otherwise shaky middle order. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the franchise should retain him, given he is still an experienced batter and doesn’t cost as big a sum as batters like Venkatesh Iyer.
However, a lot depends on his recent form as well, and such performances won’t help his case since KKR will make ample changes after enduring a poor IPL 2025. Pandey should look to redeem himself and get on a run-scoring spree to boost his IPL 2026 retention chances.
The only reason to keep him is his low price value, and he doesn’t take an overseas slot either. If KKR retain him for the next season, he should get an extended run, especially after the obvious loopholes in the middle order, and play more matches than he has for the franchise in the previous two seasons.