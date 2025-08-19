Fresh From T20 Success, CSK Star Takes the Next Big Step With ODI Debut

He joined CSK as mid-season replacement player.

South Africa are taking on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. South Africa have made some significant changes to their playing XI compared to the T20I series, which they lost 2-1. Skipper Temba Bavuma was among the five inclusions for South Africa for the ODIs, with debutant Dewald Brevis being the most notable one. Bavuma will lead South Africa for the first time after the Proteas’ World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title triumph.

Dewald Brevis Earns ODI Debut In AUS vs SA Series

The 22-year-old Dewald Brevis rocked the stage during the T20I series against Australia last week. He scored a hundred and the highest score by a South African batter in T20I cricket, to single-handedly win the second T20I in Darwin. The right-hand batter also smashed a quick-fire fifty in the third match. He ended the series as the leading run-getter, with 180 runs, averaging 90 and a strike rate of 204.54.

His T20I series brilliance bolstered his case for an ODI debut. Skipper Bavuma had already hinted that Brevis might get his debut cap while speaking to the reporters ahead of the series opener. He has been named in South Africa’s XI for the first ODI and is slotted in the middle order along with Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Brevis would hope for a great debut series and seal his spot in the squad. Notably, Brevis has already played two Tests and 10 T20Is for South Africa.

“It’s always exciting when you see the young faces,” Bavuma told reporters on Monday. “Obviously, the big talk has been on Brevis, (he’s been) putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. (I’m) excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff.”

South Africa Begins 2027 ODI World Cup Journey

Prenelan Subrayen has also found a place in the playing XI after chinaman spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was not picked for the ODI series. Subreyan, the spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut last month against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, where he took four wickets.

Only six players are now active from South Africa’s last ODI in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Heinrich Klaasen has retired from all formats. Anrich Nortje is struggling with injuries, and David Miller is unavailable. Marco Jansen is currently nursing an injury. Rabada’s injury, announced just 10 minutes before the toss of the first ODI, was an inflammation of his ankle. Shamsi hasn’t been picked after poor performances recently.