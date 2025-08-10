News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Zakary Foulkes is a lanky speedster whose natural length can be slightly shorter, and he hits the deck hard.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Fresh off International Fame, New Zealand All-Rounder Set To Follow Path of Benched Mumbai Indians Star at IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 10, 2025
4 min read

He registered the best figures by a New Zealander on Test debut.

Zakary Foulkes is a lanky speedster whose natural length can be slightly shorter, and he hits the deck hard.

New Zealand have a few exciting players coming through in recent times, a few of whom can also contribute with both bat and ball. Among them is Zakary Foulkes, who has had an impressive start to his Test career against Zimbabwe.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

38/8

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
11 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings

Foulkes snared nine wickets for 75 runs across two innings and registered the best figures by a New Zealander on Test debut, going past Will O’Rourke. He took four wickets while conceding 38 runs in the first innings before dismissing five batters for 37 runs in the second innings to help New Zealand register their biggest ever win in Test cricket.

What does Zakary Foulkes offer?

Zakary Foulkes is a lanky speedster whose natural length can be slightly shorter, and he hits the deck hard. He has a good pace, but more importantly, the speedster can move the ball at pace, which makes him a threatening weapon.

His lines mostly target the top of off, and his deliveries rush the batter, which can be deceiving because he doesn’t seem to bowl at an exaggerated pace. Still, he is quicker and gets zip off his deliveries, and his short balls often induce top edge.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TVNZ+ (@tvnz.official)

His height allows his release points to be higher, enabling him to hit the top of the blade. On fast surfaces, Foulkes will naturally become more threatening, but his attributes make him an equally potent option on slow decks.

Then, Foulkes is also a more-than-handy batter who can hit big shots and chip in with crucial runs in the lower order. He has a T20I strike rate of 143.90 and averages over 20 in List A cricket, which shows he can offer with the willow.

The youngster has already played a few timely cameos and will only improve from here on, making him a complete package. He has the makings of being one of the best New Zealanders ever had.

ALSO READ:

Zakary Foulkes’ bright start to international career

Foulkes made his international debut with a T20I fixture against Pakistan in April last year. Then, he played an ODI against Sri Lanka last year but didn’t get to bowl as the rain washed away the game.

Finally, he has made his Test debut and impressed with his superior bowling skills. Overall, Foulkes has 15 wickets at an average of 24.46 in 13 outings, including a best of 3/20.

Further, he also has 59 runs at a strike rate of 143.90 in seven innings. In his only Test, he took nine wickets, as mentioned above.

Slowly, he is establishing his place on the side, and with the Kiwis genuinely looking for more pace options lately, he can be the one to groom. His skill sets are too good to ignore, and the team management has no reason not to give him a long run across formats.

Zakary Foulkes boosts his IPL 2026 prospects

Foulkes has been highly rated and can be one of the wildcard picks in the IPL 2026 auction. Like Bevon Jacobs, IPL teams won’t shy from including Zakary Foulkes, even if he has little international experience.

His unique attributes are encouraging enough to work with, and he will develop from here. Such players have a higher ceiling than most bowlers, and teams opt for such talent.

For instance, a tall bowler with high release and zip off the surface can be employed with the new ball or in the middle overs in Indian conditions, making them a good package. Then, there’s ample batting value as a bonus.

During the last auction, the Mumbai Indians (MI) showed trust in Bevon Jacobs, who was an unknown commodity then and have been grooming him to become a permanent member. Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in William O’Rourke as a replacement player despite his limited experience, based on the unique skill sets he brings, suggesting Foulkes can also fetch a bid in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026 Auction
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

1983 World Cup-winner Backs Star Player Sanju Samson As Successor of MS Dhoni at CSK Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

‘I’ll Be First to Pick Him for Chennai’ – 1983 World Cup-winner Backs Star Player As Successor of MS Dhoni at CSK Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

CSK finished the IPL 2025 at the bottom of the points table.
11:34 am
Sreejita Sen
IPL 2026 Prithvi Shaw Atit Sheth Sairaj Patil Akshat Raghuwanshi Sayan Ghosh

5 Indian Domestic Players Who Will Be In Highest Demand At IPL 2026 Auction

10:49 am
Aditya Ighe
Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up the Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

He was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.
9:55 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians Batter Jonny Bairstow Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Batter Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 86 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 172.
9:35 am
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Star Will Jacks Raises IPL 2026 Retention Chances With a Blazing 61 off 26 Balls in the Hundred 2025 at a SR of 235

Mumbai Indians Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Chances With a Blazing 61 off 26 Balls in the Hundred 2025 at a SR of 235

11:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Zak Crawley IPL 2026

3 Teams That Could Target Zak Crawley in IPL 2026 Auction

He is yet to debut in the IPL.
7:02 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.