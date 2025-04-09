From Streets to Big Leagues: KKR Sign ISPL Star As Net Bowler for IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in pacer Abhishek Dalhor from the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as a net bowler for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The tennis-balll bowler has enjoyed tremendous success in the ISPL and will now have a chance to rub shoulders with the stalwarts like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane and other stars in the KKR squad.

Speaking about Abhishek’s credentials, he made history as the most expensive player in the ISPL and played a crucial role in Majhi Mumbai’s championship victory in Season 2 earlier this year. Across the tournament’s first two editions, he has risen to fame. Known for his speed, precision, and game-changing performances, Dalhor has consistently delivered outstanding results.

Hailing from Ambala, the talented all-rounder has amassed 324 runs and taken 33 wickets in just 19 matches across both seasons. His exceptional contributions earned him top honours too. He was named Player of the Tournament in the inaugural season and Best Bowler in the second edition, cementing his status as one of the league’s standout performers.

Notably, ahead of the season, KKR signed Chetan Sakariya as a net bowler for the season. However, an injury to Umran Malik ruling him out for the season saw Sakariya being incorporated into the KKR squad.

For Dalhor, he can be the new Varun Chakravarthy who also started his career as net bowler for CSK and KKR and since then has gone on to impress everyone.

Varun was acquired by KKR in IPL 2020 and played a key role in their title-winning campaign last year. Furthermore, he has also made his India debut in T20Is and ODIs and was a part of the recent Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

