Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gave a testament of his ability to deliver when needed with a match-winning fifty to help his team seal the decider of the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1. The 36-year-old blasted an unbeaten 62* off 36 balls and won the battle of nerves to finish off the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I in style with a boundary. In the process, he won his 12th player of the match award for Australia in T20Is, joint-highest with David Warner.
Earlier, Maxwell also took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis, who was looking dangerous with his 26-ball 53. The dynamic Aussie star, who is also aiming at a revamped bowling role by coming in during the powerplay overs for the T20 World Cup 2026 next year in the subcontinent, he bowled a tidy spell of two overs leaking 15 runs. He finished the series with three wickets from the 10 overs he bowled.
Overall, the series has been successful for Maxi as he delivered the goods with both the bat after struggling to get going.
Glenn Maxwell has struggled in T20Is recently, managing only two scores above 30 in his last 19 innings since February of last year. Despite a strong performance for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), where he scored a century, his inconsistent form remained a worry for Australia. His struggles were evident during the IPL 2025 playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), as he registered five single-digit scores in six matches.
Although initially expected to be released after a disappointing last season, Maxwell’s recent heroics will, however, make a case for retention by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year.
Speaking about the AUS vs SA match, the hosts came into the series finale after losing the second match to the Proteas and the scoreline reading 1-1. Batting first, South Africa managed 172/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Dewald Brevis’s fiery form. After becoming the youngest South African to hit a T20I ton in the last match, he smashed another quickfire fifty (53 off 26 balls).
Coming to the chase, the Aussies had a shaky start but openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head soon took control of the situation stitching a 50-plus opening stand. While Marsh continued to complete his half-century, Travis Head failed to capitalise, departing for 19. Australia lost momentum losing the next three wickets for just 22 runs before Glenn Maxwell walked in. He took over the onus and shouldered the responsibility impeccably to steer Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win and wrap up the series.