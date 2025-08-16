Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gave a testament of his ability to deliver when needed with a match-winning fifty to help his team seal the decider of the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1. The 36-year-old blasted an unbeaten 62* off 36 balls and won the battle of nerves to finish off the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I in style with a boundary. In the process, he won his 12th player of the match award for Australia in T20Is, joint-highest with David Warner.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 140/3 SVL 139/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK 22/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 171/4 CAM-W 69/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W 33/2 CAM-W 32/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL 61/2 NDT 138/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE 200/5 HUN 198/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN 128/5 NOR 129/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 149/8 SWE 150/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 80/5 LL-W 79/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 104/5 LL-W 82/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 87/1 LL-W 86/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML 127/5 GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT 172/6 MUT 173/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI 90/4 ROS 191/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 189/4 SLGY 166/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 173/8 SA 172/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W 106/10 SBW-W 109/4 Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W 136/5 WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 107/1 ACOM 106/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 231/4 HHA 227/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 111/10 PSA 114/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA 186/6 NEP 154/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Earlier, Maxwell also took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis, who was looking dangerous with his 26-ball 53. The dynamic Aussie star, who is also aiming at a revamped bowling role by coming in during the powerplay overs for the T20 World Cup 2026 next year in the subcontinent, he bowled a tidy spell of two overs leaking 15 runs. He finished the series with three wickets from the 10 overs he bowled.

Overall, the series has been successful for Maxi as he delivered the goods with both the bat after struggling to get going.

ALSO READ:

Glenn Maxwell ends lean patch, makes case for IPL 2026 retention by Punjab Kings

Glenn Maxwell has struggled in T20Is recently, managing only two scores above 30 in his last 19 innings since February of last year. Despite a strong performance for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), where he scored a century, his inconsistent form remained a worry for Australia. His struggles were evident during the IPL 2025 playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), as he registered five single-digit scores in six matches.

Although initially expected to be released after a disappointing last season, Maxwell’s recent heroics will, however, make a case for retention by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

Glenn Maxwell heroics seal Australia series win

Speaking about the AUS vs SA match, the hosts came into the series finale after losing the second match to the Proteas and the scoreline reading 1-1. Batting first, South Africa managed 172/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Dewald Brevis’s fiery form. After becoming the youngest South African to hit a T20I ton in the last match, he smashed another quickfire fifty (53 off 26 balls).

Coming to the chase, the Aussies had a shaky start but openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head soon took control of the situation stitching a 50-plus opening stand. While Marsh continued to complete his half-century, Travis Head failed to capitalise, departing for 19. Australia lost momentum losing the next three wickets for just 22 runs before Glenn Maxwell walked in. He took over the onus and shouldered the responsibility impeccably to steer Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win and wrap up the series.