Glenn Maxwell PBKS T20 World Cup 2026 Australia
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Embraces a New Role For Australia With T20 World Cup 2026 On Mind

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 14, 2025
2 min read

The T20 World Cup 2026 is slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Glenn Maxwell PBKS T20 World Cup 2026 Australia

Apart from being one of the hard hitters of the ball, Glenn Maxwell from Australia is a handy bowler too. He has bailed out his team many times, while bowling, especially in the middle overs. Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka, Maxwell is working on his spin-bowling skills to become more efficient in the powerplay overs. He might need to bowl with the new ball on spinner-friendly pitches.

Glenn Maxwell Looks To Sharpen His Bowling Skills

Despite being a handy bowler, Maxwell has bowled only five powerplay overs in total in the shortest format of the game between the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ongoing home series against South Africa. However, the veteran all-rounder believes that he can contribute well with the ball.

“I think in the subcontinent, you might be able to get a little bit more out of it (wicket) as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces. So it might be something we think about heading forward,” Maxwell quoted on cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ:

Maxwell is not a novice when it comes to bowling in the power play. He had snared Rohit Sharma’s wicket during the ODI World Cup final in 2023, setting the stage for a sixth title win for Australia.

The 36-year-old scalped two wickets in the second T20I against South Africa in Darwin, including Aiden Markram in the fifth over. The ongoing series between Australia and South Africa is tied at 1-1. The two teams will face each other in the decider on August 16.

Glenn Maxwell’s IPL 2025 Stats

The 36-year-old all-rounder has been a regular face in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wearing multiple jerseys. His most successful seasons came with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Maxwell has won many games on the back of his aggressive batting. He has also turned the game decisively with the ball. 

However, there has been a dip in his IPL form. During IPL 2025, Maxwell played a total of seven matches for PBKS, scoring only 48 runs. The right-arm off-spinner collected only four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46.

2026 T20 World Cup
AUS vs SA
Australia
Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
T20 World Cup 2026
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

ex-india-cricketer-aakash-chopra-feels-former-rcb-player-cameron-green-can-be-the-costliest-buy-of-ipl-2026-auction

‘He Could Actually Break the Bank’- Ex-India Cricketer Feels Former RCB Player Can Be the Costliest Buy of IPL 2026 Auction

He did not play IPL 2025 due to an injury.
1:50 pm
Vishnu PN
Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Since the IPL 2025, in 14 T20 innings, he has not scored a half-century.
1:49 pm
Sagar Paul
5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars

Three out of five players are from KKR.

5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars

Three out of five players are from KKR.
12:26 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Riley Meredith IPL 2026 auction Welsh Fire The Hundred 2025

Former Mumbai Indians Star Wreaks Havoc In The Hundred, Helps Welsh Fire Win Their First Game

He made his IPL debut in 2021.
10:48 am
Ashish Satyam
4 Players Who Could Replace These Stars At CSK After IPL 2026 Auction

4 Players Who Could Replace These Stars At CSK After IPL 2026 Auction

A few established stars could be released before IPL 2026 auction.
10:28 am
Vishnu PN
Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues

Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues

He has been a regular in franchise cricket, playing all around the world.
9:44 am
Sagar Paul
