Punjab Kings Star Embraces a New Role For Australia With T20 World Cup 2026 On Mind

Apart from being one of the hard hitters of the ball, Glenn Maxwell from Australia is a handy bowler too. He has bailed out his team many times, while bowling, especially in the middle overs. Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka, Maxwell is working on his spin-bowling skills to become more efficient in the powerplay overs. He might need to bowl with the new ball on spinner-friendly pitches.
Despite being a handy bowler, Maxwell has bowled only five powerplay overs in total in the shortest format of the game between the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ongoing home series against South Africa. However, the veteran all-rounder believes that he can contribute well with the ball.
“I think in the subcontinent, you might be able to get a little bit more out of it (wicket) as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces. So it might be something we think about heading forward,” Maxwell quoted on cricket.com.au.
Maxwell is not a novice when it comes to bowling in the power play. He had snared Rohit Sharma’s wicket during the ODI World Cup final in 2023, setting the stage for a sixth title win for Australia.
The 36-year-old scalped two wickets in the second T20I against South Africa in Darwin, including Aiden Markram in the fifth over. The ongoing series between Australia and South Africa is tied at 1-1. The two teams will face each other in the decider on August 16.
The 36-year-old all-rounder has been a regular face in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wearing multiple jerseys. His most successful seasons came with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Maxwell has won many games on the back of his aggressive batting. He has also turned the game decisively with the ball.
However, there has been a dip in his IPL form. During IPL 2025, Maxwell played a total of seven matches for PBKS, scoring only 48 runs. The right-arm off-spinner collected only four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46.