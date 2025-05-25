News
Gujarat titans gt top 2 chances after csk loss dip ipl 2025 playoffs qualification
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans (GT) Top 2 Chances For Playoffs Dip Massively After Back-to-Back Losses in IPL 2025: Which Teams Have The Best Chance To Top Points Table?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 4 min read
Gujarat titans gt top 2 chances after csk loss dip ipl 2025 playoffs qualification

The GT top 2 chances have suffered a massive setback after back-to-back losses, first to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and now to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). These defeats have significantly dampened Gujarat Titans’prospects of finishing in the top two and securing a direct path to Qualifier 1. As a result, GT now faces an uphill battle to regain their place in the top two, with only a slim 41.3% chance remaining. The current scenario leaves several other teams with a stronger chance of claiming a top-two finish, especially RCB, PBKS, and MI.

GT Top 2 Chances Diminish After Consecutive Losses

With GT losing to CSK in their latest match, the GT top 2 chances have now dipped to just 41.3%, down from their previously more favorable position. GT have now played 14 matches, and with no remaining fixtures to improve their NRR, they are at the mercy of the results from other teams. Even if they win their remaining games, their NRR gap is big with MI (currently in 4th place) and that makes it extremely difficult to secure a top-two spot without favorable outcomes elsewhere.

The losses to LSG and CSK have left GT with 9 wins and 5 losses, and despite their solid performances earlier in the season, these back-to-back setbacks have now put their top 2 chances in serious jeopardy. The question now remains: Can GT still finish top 2? While they are mathematically guaranteed a playoff spot, their top 2 chances are no longer as assured.

Can Gujarat Titans Still Finish Top 2?

The simple answer is: GT’s chances are slim, but not impossible. They will need MI and RCB to falter in their remaining matches if they hope to claim a top-two finish. GT’s chance of finishing in the top 2 now rests almost entirely on other teams slipping up. Can GT finish top 2? It remains a long shot.

MI, RCB, and PBKS Top 2 Chances on the Rise

In contrast, MI and RCB are in a much stronger position to push for the top 2. MI’s top 2 chances stand at 55%, boosted by their superior NRR of +1.292 and a key match against PBKS on May 26, 2025. RCB’s top 2 chances are also strong at 59.2%, especially considering their last match is against the LSG team, who are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

PBKS, on the other hand, still has a 44.5% chance to finish in the top 2, but they must win their remaining match against MI, which will be a 4-point game. They will also need to significantly improve their NRR to stand any chance of a top-two finish.

ALSO READ: 

Top 2 Race Tightens As Playoffs Approach

With GT now facing a near-impossible task to secure a top-two finish, MI, RCB, and PBKS have emerged as the main contenders in the IPL top 2 chances battle. While GT’s top 2 chances remain slim at 41.3%, other teams such as RCB and MI are now better positioned to claim those crucial top-two spots. The equation for MI and PBKS is simple – win the match they have tomorrow against each other. The winner of PBKS vs MI will book a top 2 spot.

The Updated IPL 2025 Top 2 Chances:

TeamCurrent RecordTop 2 Chance
Gujarat Titans (GT)9W – 5L – 0NR41.3%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)8W – 4L – 1NR59.2%
Punjab Kings (PBKS)8W – 5L – 0NR44.5%
Mumbai Indians (MI)8W – 5L – 0NR55.0%

While GT’s top 2 chances have now dipped to 41.3%, teams like RCB, PBKS, and MI now have the upper hand in securing a top two finish. The race for the IPL 2025 top two spots remains incredibly tight, with multiple teams still vying for a direct path to Qualifier 1.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

