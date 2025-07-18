Gujarat Titans Batter Continues Run-Scoring Spree in T20 Blast 2025, IPL 2026 Retention a Formality

He paced the innings really well and ensured stability while batting at No.3.
Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler played a terrific match-winning knock during the T20 Blast 2025 fixture between Yorkshire and Lancashire in Leeds. He paced the innings really well and ensured stability while batting at No.3.
146/5
151/9
Buttler scored 77 runs in 46 deliveries, including eight boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 167.39. 64.93% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the English batter scored 44.25% of the team’s runs alone.
When he came to the crease, Lancashire had lost Keaton Jennings on the final delivery of the third over and required a partnership, which Buttler formed with Phil Salt. The latter was the aggressor during this stand, but when Salt departed, Buttler upped the ante.
He raced away to his fifty in just 26 balls and continued batting till the final over before a run out on the third-last delivery of the innings ended his stay. Nonetheless, Buttler ensured Lancashire posted a fighting 174 in the first innings when most other batters fell on low scores, and the total eventually proved enough to pave a 21-run victory for them.
Gujarat Titans bought Jos Buttler for INR 15.75 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and he repaid the faith with another terrific IPL season. He scored 538 runs at an average of 59.77 and a 163.03 strike rate in 13 innings, including five fifties.
Buttler formed a lethal top-three with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and ensured GT’s batting had ample consistency and stability at the top. Hence, GT have no reason to break this trio, and the franchise should retain Jos Buttler ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
He has been among the most consistent batters in the tournament in recent years and understands the T20 tempo better than many others in the competition. In Buttler, GT get a reliable option who is certain to score in most matches, and the decks at home also suit his style of play.
Additionally, he also keeps the wickets for them, playing a dual role, which enhances his overall value as a player. The team felt his absence when he left for national duties during the IPL 2025 playoffs, as Kusal Mendis, who came as a temporary replacement, couldn’t perform the same role in the one-off match.
