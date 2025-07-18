News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler played a terrific match-winning knock during the T20 Blast 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Batter Continues Run-Scoring Spree in T20 Blast 2025, IPL 2026 Retention a Formality

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 18, 2025
3 min read

He paced the innings really well and ensured stability while batting at No.3.

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler played a terrific match-winning knock during the T20 Blast 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler played a terrific match-winning knock during the T20 Blast 2025 fixture between Yorkshire and Lancashire in Leeds. He paced the innings really well and ensured stability while batting at No.3.

Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

146/5

Hong Kong HKG

151/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

9/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
West Indies Champions WIC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Buttler scored 77 runs in 46 deliveries, including eight boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 167.39. 64.93% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the English batter scored 44.25% of the team’s runs alone.

When he came to the crease, Lancashire had lost Keaton Jennings on the final delivery of the third over and required a partnership, which Buttler formed with Phil Salt. The latter was the aggressor during this stand, but when Salt departed, Buttler upped the ante.

ALSO READ:

He raced away to his fifty in just 26 balls and continued batting till the final over before a run out on the third-last delivery of the innings ended his stay. Nonetheless, Buttler ensured Lancashire posted a fighting 174 in the first innings when most other batters fell on low scores, and the total eventually proved enough to pave a 21-run victory for them.

Jos Buttler set to be retained by Gujarat Titans before IPL 2026 auction

Gujarat Titans bought Jos Buttler for INR 15.75 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and he repaid the faith with another terrific IPL season. He scored 538 runs at an average of 59.77 and a 163.03 strike rate in 13 innings, including five fifties.

Buttler formed a lethal top-three with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and ensured GT’s batting had ample consistency and stability at the top. Hence, GT have no reason to break this trio, and the franchise should retain Jos Buttler ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

He has been among the most consistent batters in the tournament in recent years and understands the T20 tempo better than many others in the competition. In Buttler, GT get a reliable option who is certain to score in most matches, and the decks at home also suit his style of play.

Additionally, he also keeps the wickets for them, playing a dual role, which enhances his overall value as a player. The team felt his absence when he left for national duties during the IPL 2025 playoffs, as Kusal Mendis, who came as a temporary replacement, couldn’t perform the same role in the one-off match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026 Auction
Jos Buttler
T20 Blast 2025
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Jordan Cox Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Fiery 139 off 60 in T20 Blast

England Batter Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Fiery 139* off 60 in T20 Blast

Thanks to his extraordinary knock, Essex won the match by four wickets with four balls to spare.
9:45 am
Sagar Paul
Former CSK teammate Flags Major Concerns for Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Former CSK teammate Flags Major Concerns for Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Jadeja is fifth leading run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t have a great IPL 2025, as they ended at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the history.

CSK Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List of Players Chennai Super Kings Will Release

Here’s a look at the likely CSK Released Players List.
6:16 pm
Darpan Jain
RCB Analyst Reveals Virat Kohli's Brilliance That Shone Through in Dressing Room During IPL 2025 Triumph

RCB Analyst Reveals Virat Kohli’s Brilliance That Shone Through in Dressing Room During IPL 2025 Triumph

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL for the maiden time in 18 years.
2:17 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mumbai Indians to release multiple overseas players ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction 

They last won an IPL trophy in 2020.
11:03 am
Sandip Pawar
mumbai indians ipl 2025 will jacks t20 blast sam curran jamie overton csk ipl 2026 retention

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles, IPL Teammate Flops While CSK Duo Struggle In T20 Blast As IPL 2026 Retention Questions Loom

Mumbai Indians will look at his form before IPL 2026 retentions
2:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.