Confirmed: This Sri Lankan Player named as Kane Williamson's Replacement at Gujarat Titans

The Sri Lankan is an explosive middle-order batter also bowls right-arm seam

In a new development, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as replacement for Kane Williamson for the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Kiwi was seen clutching his knee in pain. He was immediately carried off the field with B Sai Sudharsan replacing him via Impact Player rule.

A day later, scan reports revealed he was ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 tournament and left for home for further assessment.

Speaking after Williamson's injury, GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki said in a press release, "It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon."

Dasun Shanaka beats 'favourite' Steve Smith to earn his maiden IPL foray

However, there were rumours afloat of Aussie batter Steve Smith being the favourite to replace Willamson in the squad as a like-for-like replacement.

This will be Shanaka's maiden appearance in IPL and has been roped in for his base price of INR 50 lakhs.

The Sri Lankan limited overs skipper was in sublime form in the recently held series in India where he scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 187 in the T20I series and 121 runs in the ODI contest.