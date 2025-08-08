Ignored Gujarat Titans Player Pushes for a Spot in the Playing XI in IPL 2026 After DPL 2025 Brilliance

The wicketkeeper-batter didn't get a chance to play in IPL 2026.
The Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat has been firing on all cylinders in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The youngster has scored his third half-century in the last four innings. He is currently leading the most runs chart with 228 runs to his name in four innings. His average is 76, while his strike rate reads at 194.87.
Rawat played an eye-catching 84-run knock off just 35 balls, striking at a whopping 240.00. His innings was laced with just two fours and nine maximums. His innings was crucial as East Delhi Riders successfully chased down a massive 232-run total against Outer Delhi Warriors. Riders emerged triumphant by five wickets and four balls to spare, achieving the highest successful run chase of the ongoing edition. This impressive spree will boost Rawat’s confidence in the ongoing tournament.
The 25-year-old is a proper modern-day wicketkeeper-batter who bats at a higher strike rate and can be flexible with batting position. He has already shown glimpses of it during his stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2021 to 2024. Though the left-hand batter didn’t have perfect seasons with RCB, he has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. His wicketkeeping also adds flavour to any team. Through his performances in the Delhi Premier League 2025, Rawat is now knocking on the door to claim a wicket-keeper spot.
Anuj Rawat could also play as a specialist batter if the situation demands. Rawat, known for his brute hitting, has shown time and again in the domestic circuit that he can hit sixes at will. He would be the perfect Indian backup wicketkeeper after Jos Buttler that GT have. Even if the Titans decide to release Rawat ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, he would emerge as a hot commodity with teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Mumbai Indians (MI) seeking an Indian wicket-keeper batter. Notably, before GT, he represented the RR in 2021. His best IPL season so far came in 2023, where Rawat averaged 30.33 in nine matches.
Rawat’s domestic numbers have been exceptional. He has 1435 runs to his name in 34 first-class matches, with three hundreds and five fifties. The GT batter has scored 1259 runs in 71 T20 matches, including five fifties. He also boasts an impressive 42.28 average in List A games.
Winning the toss, the Outer Delhi Warriors opted to bowl first. But the bowlers failed to live up to the expectations, conceding a mammoth 231-run total in the first innings. East Delhi Riders’ innings was powered by Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Priyansh Arya’s century. Arya amassed 111 runs in 56 balls, striking at an impressive 198.21 with the help of seven fours and nine sixes. Another significant contribution came from Karan Garg, who smashed a quick-fire 43 off 24 balls. Rounak Waghela was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets in his three overs for 34. Mayank Rawat also played his part with the ball, conceding just 31 runs off his four-over spell. Notably, Rawat was the only bowler whose economy was under 10.50.
In reply to the 232-run target, Rawat played a captain’s knock and nullified Arya’s century impact. On what looked like a belter, the Riders lost three quick wickets and were reeling at 51/3 at 5.5 overs. Rawat joined Arpit Rana (79 off 45 balls) and came out all guns blazing. Together they forged a 130-run partnership off just 59 deliveries, putting their side in the driver’s seat.
Mayank Rawat continued his form and finished the game, smashing 32 runs in 12 balls with three sixes and two fours. Five bowlers, who bowled at least more than two overs in the innings, shared one wicket apiece.
