Gujarat Titans (GT) have been the most consistent team in IPL 2025, winning nine out of 12 matches and sit at the top with 18 points.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Star Puts On All-round Show, Scores 55 off 34 Balls And Bowls Economical Spell In TNPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 29, 2025
3 min read

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies have qualified for the TNPL 2025 playoffs

Gujarat Titans (GT) have been the most consistent team in IPL 2025, winning nine out of 12 matches and sit at the top with 18 points.

R Sai Kishore was among the star performers for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Tamil Nadu T20 captain was sensational with his bowling exploits as he claimed 19 wickets from 15 games as GT came close to topping the league table and made it to the playoffs.

The left-arm spinner was responsible for their run at the top of the table for the majority of the league stage along with captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and pace duo Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Even though he was expensive with an economy of 9.26, Sai Kishore bowled a few excellent spells to set his team up for a dominant wins.

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Kishore shines in TNPL 2025 with all-round show

Sai Kishore continued his good run of form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 as he made it 10 wickets from seven matches for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (IDTT) at an excellent economy of 5.6.

On Sunday, he led IDTT by example, scoring 55 off 34 balls and claiming 1-18 from his four overs in the win over Nellai Royal Kings at NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

ALSO READ:

After being put in to bat by NRK captain Arun Karthik, IDTT openers Amith Sathvik (41 off 31 balls) and Tushar Raheja (32 off 30 balls) put on 65 in 8.1 overs before Sai Kishore joined the party.

The southpaw smashed eight boundaries and six in his innings as IDTT posted a total of 182/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, NRK were able to make only 113 runs and being bundled out thanks to India left-arm pacer T Natarajan claiming 3-14 from his four overs. Sai Kishore played a brilliant supporting role as he gave away just 18 runs from his four overs and got the wicket of Sonu Yadav.

Sai Kishore leads IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to TNPL 2025 Playoffs

The result also confirmed IDTT’s place in the playoffs set to be played on the same ground in Dindigul.

Sai Kishore was also Tamil Nadu’s best bowler in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season with nine scalps from seven matches at an economy of 7.52. He claimed seven wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy from six matches at an average of 33. He was his team’s second best bowler in their run to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals with 24 wickets from nine innings which included two fifers and one four-wicket haul.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Sai Kishore
Tamil Nadu Premier League
TNPL 2025
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

