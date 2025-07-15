Gujarat Titans Set To Target Big Overseas Stars at IPL 2026 Auction

Their batting and bowling lineup was mostly dependent on Indian players.

Gujarat Titans (GT) had a solid squad in IPL 2025, with several quality players in each department. Their Indian core was really encouraging, with match-winners in each section. Their batting and bowling lineup was mostly dependent on Indian players.

All matches (32) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 80/10 ASM-W 208/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 137/4 LEM 115/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 196/2 KNCC 117/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 70/10 CCC 137/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC 12/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT 178/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ – Fixtures Standings

However, the team still had a few loopholes, which began to show by the end of the tournament. Hence, their form regressed after a terrific start, and they were eventually knocked out in the Eliminator. So, they must look for solid options ahead of the next season, especially in the overseas department.

We see three foreign players GT will target in the IPL 2026 auction.

Glenn Maxwell

One major issue for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 was their weak middle order, for they were heavily reliant on the top order to do the heavy lifting. This was exacerbated when Jos Buttler left for national duties. The middle order couldn’t step up as consistently as the team would have liked, resulting in an early exit.

To solve this issue, GT might target Glenn Maxwell, who might be released by Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT like such players who become less popular and can add value with both bat and ball, making Maxwell an ideal choice. He can become a permanent member and play at No.4 as an all-rounder.

ALSO READ:

Cameron Green

While GT had several quality all-rounders, they still lacked a quality fast-bowling all-rounder who could give consistent returns. Cameron Green will be the best option available in this category in the IPL 2026 auction. He is among the finest all-rounders in the world and has shown his capabilities in international and IPL cricket.

Green will provide ample balance to the XI and is equally potent with both bat and ball. His bowling value will be high in Ahmedabad, where pacers get extra bounce, especially on red-soil wickets. Further, he can be flexible with his batting position, making him a perfect fit in GT’s unit.

Tim Seifert

Gujarat Titans lacked a quality wicketkeeper batter in Jos Buttler’s absence. They roped in Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement, but they would want better options for the next season. Tim Seifert has improved massively and can bat in the middle order.

Hence, he solves two major issues for GT as they can play him as a wicketkeeper-batter and allow Buttler to focus on his batting. Seifert has vast experience in franchise cricket and plays all around the world, which will help him adjust quickly. Even if GT don’t play him consistently, the Kiwi player can be a solid backup option in the squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.