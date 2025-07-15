News
We see three foreign players that Gujarat Titans (GT) will target in the IPL 2026 auction to boost their squad.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Set To Target Big Overseas Stars at IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 15, 2025
3 min read

Their batting and bowling lineup was mostly dependent on Indian players.

We see three foreign players that Gujarat Titans (GT) will target in the IPL 2026 auction to boost their squad.

Gujarat Titans (GT) had a solid squad in IPL 2025, with several quality players in each department. Their Indian core was really encouraging, with match-winners in each section. Their batting and bowling lineup was mostly dependent on Indian players.

However, the team still had a few loopholes, which began to show by the end of the tournament. Hence, their form regressed after a terrific start, and they were eventually knocked out in the Eliminator. So, they must look for solid options ahead of the next season, especially in the overseas department.

We see three foreign players GT will target in the IPL 2026 auction.

Glenn Maxwell

One major issue for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 was their weak middle order, for they were heavily reliant on the top order to do the heavy lifting. This was exacerbated when Jos Buttler left for national duties. The middle order couldn’t step up as consistently as the team would have liked, resulting in an early exit.

To solve this issue, GT might target Glenn Maxwell, who might be released by Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT like such players who become less popular and can add value with both bat and ball, making Maxwell an ideal choice. He can become a permanent member and play at No.4 as an all-rounder.

ALSO READ:

Cameron Green

While GT had several quality all-rounders, they still lacked a quality fast-bowling all-rounder who could give consistent returns. Cameron Green will be the best option available in this category in the IPL 2026 auction. He is among the finest all-rounders in the world and has shown his capabilities in international and IPL cricket.

Green will provide ample balance to the XI and is equally potent with both bat and ball. His bowling value will be high in Ahmedabad, where pacers get extra bounce, especially on red-soil wickets. Further, he can be flexible with his batting position, making him a perfect fit in GT’s unit.

Tim Seifert

Gujarat Titans lacked a quality wicketkeeper batter in Jos Buttler’s absence. They roped in Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement, but they would want better options for the next season. Tim Seifert has improved massively and can bat in the middle order.

Hence, he solves two major issues for GT as they can play him as a wicketkeeper-batter and allow Buttler to focus on his batting. Seifert has vast experience in franchise cricket and plays all around the world, which will help him adjust quickly. Even if GT don’t play him consistently, the Kiwi player can be a solid backup option in the squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cameron Green
Glenn Maxwell
GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026 Auction
Tim Seifert
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

