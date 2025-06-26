News
Gujarat Titans Star Gerald Coetzee Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 26, 2025
2 min read

He took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs.

Gujarat Titans Star Gerald Coetzee Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Gerald Coetzee impressed with the ball while playing for the Seattle Orcas in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match against the San Francisco Unicorns on June 26 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, even though his team lost by 32 runs.

Gerald Coetzee Shines With Three Wickets

Coetzee, in the first innings with the ball, took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs. He struck early by dismissing Finn Allen (4 runs) in the second over and later removed Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Xavier Bartlett, helping restrict the Unicorns from 86 for 1 to 103 for 6.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

But still, with good knocks from Matthew Short (52 from 31 balls) and Romario Shepherd (56 from 29 balls), the Unicorns scored 176 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. For the Orcas, apart from Coetzee, Harmeet Singh took 3 wickets, while Obed McCoy and Cameron Gannon got one each.

In reply, the Seattle Orcas were bowled out for 144 in 18.2 overs. Shayan Jahangir top-scored with 40, followed by Shimron Hetmyer with 30 and David Warner with 23. For San Francisco Unicorns, Haris Rauf took four wickets, Matthew Short got three, and Romario Shepherd picked up two. Seattle fell short and lost the match by 32 runs.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2026 Retention Still a Possibility for Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee didn’t have a great IPL 2025 season with Gujarat Titans. He played four matches and took just two wickets, with a high economy rate of 10.91. In 2024, he did better for Mumbai Indians, taking 13 wickets in 10 games, but was released and picked up by Gujarat.

He is doing well in MLC 2025, taking three wickets in only his second match. If he keeps performing well in the remaining MLC games and also in upcoming international matches, Gujarat Titans might retain him for IPL 2026.

Gerald Coetzee
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026
MLC 2025
Seattle Orcas
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

