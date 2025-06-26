Gujarat Titans Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs.

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Gerald Coetzee impressed with the ball while playing for the Seattle Orcas in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match against the San Francisco Unicorns on June 26 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, even though his team lost by 32 runs.

All matches (50) Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS Finland, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW 47/3 DID 46/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID 38/7 ASA 65/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 APS 37/5 ALW 39/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – ASA 5/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – APS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 SRTS – RAMW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT 76/4 SESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 MK-W 29/1 SSS-W 45/4 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 SRT-W 77/6 LSKT-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL 113/5 FCCG 112/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL 112/5 OCC 115/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 VTV 158/8 OCC 38/0 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 FCCG – GHM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 GHM – VTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Live – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 138/8 MUR 3/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – THN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – GUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 144/10 SFU 176/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W 94/3 NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 111/10 CAO 112/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES 134/8 ALSC 138/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI – AVECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 RNB – YUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Saint George Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 WIA – SLEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 NRK – DID – Fixtures Standings

Gerald Coetzee Shines With Three Wickets

Coetzee, in the first innings with the ball, took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs. He struck early by dismissing Finn Allen (4 runs) in the second over and later removed Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Xavier Bartlett, helping restrict the Unicorns from 86 for 1 to 103 for 6.

But still, with good knocks from Matthew Short (52 from 31 balls) and Romario Shepherd (56 from 29 balls), the Unicorns scored 176 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. For the Orcas, apart from Coetzee, Harmeet Singh took 3 wickets, while Obed McCoy and Cameron Gannon got one each.

In reply, the Seattle Orcas were bowled out for 144 in 18.2 overs. Shayan Jahangir top-scored with 40, followed by Shimron Hetmyer with 30 and David Warner with 23. For San Francisco Unicorns, Haris Rauf took four wickets, Matthew Short got three, and Romario Shepherd picked up two. Seattle fell short and lost the match by 32 runs.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2026 Retention Still a Possibility for Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee didn’t have a great IPL 2025 season with Gujarat Titans. He played four matches and took just two wickets, with a high economy rate of 10.91. In 2024, he did better for Mumbai Indians, taking 13 wickets in 10 games, but was released and picked up by Gujarat.

He is doing well in MLC 2025, taking three wickets in only his second match. If he keeps performing well in the remaining MLC games and also in upcoming international matches, Gujarat Titans might retain him for IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.