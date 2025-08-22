News
Gujarat Titans Star Prasidh Krishna Showcase Impressive Performance in Maharaja Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup 2025 Snub
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Star Showcase Impressive Performance in Maharaja Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 22, 2025
2 min read

The player also had a successful outing in the recently concluded five-match Test series in England.

Gujarat Titans Star Prasidh Krishna Showcase Impressive Performance in Maharaja Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Star Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna has put up an impressive performance in the latest match of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025. Notably, this has come after his recent Indian squad snub for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025, following a brilliant Test tour of England. However, the multi-national T20 tournament will kick off on September 9.

Prasidh Krishna Continues His Purple Patch in Maharaja Trophy 2025

After being put to bat first, a combined effort from the Mangalore Dragons batters took them to 173/7 after 20 overs. But GT pacer Krishna attracted several eyeballs with his economical show and exceptional figures of 25/2. However, due to a poor batting display, his team Mysore Warriors lost the fixture by 52 runs.

They are currently placed fifth in the points table of the six-team T20 tournament of Karnataka. The qualification chances of the Warriors seem low with just two more league-stage matches remaining ahead of the playoffs.

Prasidh Krishna’s IPL 2026 Retention Chances for Gujarat Titans

The player had a successful outing in the recently concluded five-match Test series in England. Initially, his high economy rates became a concern for the Indian management, but the pacer eventually went on to improve on that aspect to produce a clinical performance in his limited appearances in the red-ball series.

ALSO READ:

Notably, he featured in three matches and snared 14 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an economy of 4.94. Besides the star Indian seamer and his GT teammate Mohammed Siraj, Krishna also played a key role in India’s final match win to secure a hard-fought series draw at The Oval.

Earlier, the pacer also had a stunning campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Titans had acquired Krishna for a huge amount of INR 9.50 crores ahead of the latest IPL season. The bowler also paid back the franchise’s faith in him with an astonishing performance in the IPL 2025. He bagged 25 wickets in 15 matches at an impressive economy of 8.27 to become the highest wicket-taker (Purple Cap) of the latest IPL season.

After this magnificent show, GT would look to retain the pacer ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The IPL 2022 champions had also showcased a solid performance throughout the season. They have already qualified for three playoffs in four seasons and would look for minimal changes to their squads to continue the smashing momentum in the upcoming IPL 2026.

Asia Cup 2025
GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026 retentions
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025
Mysore Warriors
Prasidh Krishna
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

