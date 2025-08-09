‘Letting Everyone Down’ – Gujarat Titans Star Opens Up About His Struggles in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans finished their IPL 2025 campaign with a 20-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan has recently shared his views on the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star Afghanistani player, who has been a match-winner for any team that he has represented, endured a rare struggling season in the IPL 2025.

“Everyone then talk about like, ‘Okay, what happened? Is he done?’ But for me, I was just missing my length,” he stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

Rashid Khan on His IPL 2025 Performance for Gujarat Titans

The player discussed how rushing himself to be back on action just after his back surgery resulted in a decline in his form. Notably, since his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the leg-spinner maintained an impressive economy of below 7.00 for six consecutive seasons. Even in the IPL 2025, which registered the 26-year-old’s weakest performance in an IPL edition so far, he did not let his bowling economy cross the double digits (9.35).

“”I was trying my best to get back on track and deliver the best for the team, and do what I’m known for. But sometimes, you are trying your best, you are pushing yourself too much, [and] it doesn’t help. You just need to not put too much of pressure on yourself. I was going to the nets every day, sometimes bowling 15-16 overs at one go,” explained Rashid.

However, the all-rounder scalped nine wickets and scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 142.86 in this edition. But he also got smacked for a total of 33 over-boundaries, which is the most sixes conceded by a bowler in a single IPL season. It was visible that Rashid lacked his usual pace and precision with the ball in the IPL 2025.

“Before, when I was bowling 24 balls [four overs in an innings], I was missing pitching [them] on length [for] like four or five balls. But then the number went [up] to eight or nine balls. And in those eight to nine [balls], they are scoring those extra couple of sixes and couple of big boundaries. I just needed to decrease that. Nothing else. It’s not like of the 24 balls, I was bowling every ball badly, [or] I was bowling wides and full tosses. [I knew] it’s going to be fine,” he added.

Rashid’s IPL 2026 Retention Chances

The GT player also withdrew from the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 to take some rest and focus on his rehab ahead of a packed cricketing schedule. But currently, he is back in action for the reigning champions, Oval Invincibles, in The Hundred 2025. Rashid was also seen at his usual best as he bagged a three-wicket haul in the league opener while conceding only 11 runs off 20 balls against the London Spirit.

The Gujarat outfit had a great campaign in the latest season, but unfortunately, a 20-run defeat against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator, ended GT’s dream to clinch their second title of the tournament. However, the IPL 2022 champions, GT, would look to keep their core team intact while heading into the IPL 2026 auction. Despite the recent two off seasons, the franchise is very likely to retain Rashid ahead of the next IPL edition, as the star player can single-handedly change the momentum of any fixture, both with his bowling skills and fiery hitting abilities.

