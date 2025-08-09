News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Gujarat Titans Star Rashid Khan Opens Up About His Struggles in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Letting Everyone Down’ – Gujarat Titans Star Opens Up About His Struggles in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 9, 2025
3 min read

Gujarat Titans finished their IPL 2025 campaign with a 20-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans Star Rashid Khan Opens Up About His Struggles in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan has recently shared his views on the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star Afghanistani player, who has been a match-winner for any team that he has represented, endured a rare struggling season in the IPL 2025.

“Everyone then talk about like, ‘Okay, what happened? Is he done?’ But for me, I was just missing my length,” he stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

5/0

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

53/1

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

49/7

City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

113/2

Johor JOR

112/10

Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

84/10

Perak PRK

86/1

Perak beat Melaka by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Penang PENG

53/4

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Johor JOR

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

95/3

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

107/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings

Rashid Khan on His IPL 2025 Performance for Gujarat Titans

The player discussed how rushing himself to be back on action just after his back surgery resulted in a decline in his form. Notably, since his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the leg-spinner maintained an impressive economy of below 7.00 for six consecutive seasons. Even in the IPL 2025, which registered the 26-year-old’s weakest performance in an IPL edition so far, he did not let his bowling economy cross the double digits (9.35).

“”I was trying my best to get back on track and deliver the best for the team, and do what I’m known for. But sometimes, you are trying your best, you are pushing yourself too much, [and] it doesn’t help. You just need to not put too much of pressure on yourself. I was going to the nets every day, sometimes bowling 15-16 overs at one go,” explained Rashid.

ALSO READ:

However, the all-rounder scalped nine wickets and scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 142.86 in this edition. But he also got smacked for a total of 33 over-boundaries, which is the most sixes conceded by a bowler in a single IPL season. It was visible that Rashid lacked his usual pace and precision with the ball in the IPL 2025.

“Before, when I was bowling 24 balls [four overs in an innings], I was missing pitching [them] on length [for] like four or five balls. But then the number went [up] to eight or nine balls. And in those eight to nine [balls], they are scoring those extra couple of sixes and couple of big boundaries. I just needed to decrease that. Nothing else. It’s not like of the 24 balls, I was bowling every ball badly, [or] I was bowling wides and full tosses. [I knew] it’s going to be fine,” he added.

Rashid’s IPL 2026 Retention Chances

The GT player also withdrew from the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 to take some rest and focus on his rehab ahead of a packed cricketing schedule. But currently, he is back in action for the reigning champions, Oval Invincibles, in The Hundred 2025. Rashid was also seen at his usual best as he bagged a three-wicket haul in the league opener while conceding only 11 runs off 20 balls against the London Spirit.

The Gujarat outfit had a great campaign in the latest season, but unfortunately, a 20-run defeat against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator, ended GT’s dream to clinch their second title of the tournament. However, the IPL 2022 champions, GT, would look to keep their core team intact while heading into the IPL 2026 auction. Despite the recent two off seasons, the franchise is very likely to retain Rashid ahead of the next IPL edition, as the star player can single-handedly change the momentum of any fixture, both with his bowling skills and fiery hitting abilities.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 retentions
Rashid Khan
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

mumbai indians the hundred all time xi jasprit bumrah rohit sharma kieron pollard

Four Mumbai Indians Players Named In All-time T20 XI By The Hundred Stars

It also features two CSK players as well as three former superstars
5:05 pm
Samarnath Soory
kkr kolkata knight riders released players spencer johnson ipl 2026 auction australia

3 Teams That Could Target Spencer Johnson At IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

The left-armer was sparingly used by KKR in IPL 2025
3:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK Youngster Vansh Bedi Blazing Finish in DPL 2025 Raises Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

CSK Youngster’s Blazing Finish in DPL 2025 Raises Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He amassed 31 runs off just nine balls at an astonishing strike rate of 344.44.
10:03 am
Sreejita Sen
punjab kings pbks ipl 2026 retentions lockie ferguson the hundred 2025 trent rocket vs birmingham phoenix

Punjab Kings Pacer Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Scorching Spell, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The star has played for four different franchises in the last four IPL seasons
9:37 am
Samarnath Soory
After Ayush Mhatre, CSK Sets Eyes On Another India U19 Star, Reportedly Calls Him And TNPL Star For Trials Before IPL 2026 Auction

After Ayush Mhatre, CSK Sets Eyes On Another India U19 Star, Reportedly Calls Him And TNPL Star For Trials Before IPL 2026 Auction

CSK roped in Ayush Mhatre in IPL 2025.
11:28 pm
Amogh Bodas
Gujarat Titans Anuj Rawat IPL 2026 Auction DPL 2025

Ignored Gujarat Titans Player Pushes for a Spot in the Playing XI in IPL 2026 After DPL 2025 Brilliance

The wicketkeeper-batter didn't get a chance to play in IPL 2026.
9:00 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.