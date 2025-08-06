News
Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 6, 2025
2 min read

Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has been gaining some form, which is a very good sign for both him and Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Gujarat Titans star Rashid Khan rediscovers form ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention as he delivered an impressive performance in The Hundred 2025 opener, representing Oval Invincibles against London Spirit at Lord’s.

Rashid Khan Dominates with Ball in Hundred 2025 Opener

In the match, Oval Invincibles bowled first and their bowlers were excellent with the ball as they restricted London Spirit to just 80 all out in 94 balls. Rashid Khan was among their best bowlers, delivering 20 balls, 15 of which were dot balls, and finishing with figures of 3 for 11 at an economy rate of 0.55 runs per ball. He picked up the wickets of Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, and Ryan Higgins. This performance would have surely boosted his confidence, especially after a dip in form in recent months. It is the kind of showing we usually associate with Rashid Khan.

Along with Rashid Khan, Sam Curran took three wickets, Jordan Clark picked up two, while Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Sowter claimed one each.

In reply, Oval Invincibles chased down the target in just 69 balls, with 31 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Will Jacks scored 24, Tawanda Muyeye made 18, and Sam Curran added 14. That was enough to seal the win with only four wickets lost.

ALSO READ:

Rashid Khan Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

After having a disappointing IPL 2025, where Rashid Khan could only take nine wickets in 15 matches, this performance in The Hundred 2025 opener must have boosted his IPL 2026 retention chances. Even though he had a below-par campaign last season, Rashid Khan is still a match-winner, and it is highly likely that he will be retained by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2026 auction. He was retained by GT for INR 18 crore before the last season and could be retained for the same price again for the upcoming season.

Before playing in The Hundred, Rashid Khan also played in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, which is Afghanistan’s domestic T20 tournament. He played four matches there and took five wickets, with a good economy rate of just 6.00 runs per over. So, since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has been gaining some form, which is a very good sign for both him and Gujarat Titans, as he is a crucial player for them.

Gujarat Titans
Hundred 2025
IPL 2026 retention
Oval Invincibles
Rashid Khan
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

