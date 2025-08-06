Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has been gaining some form, which is a very good sign for both him and Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans star Rashid Khan rediscovers form ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention as he delivered an impressive performance in The Hundred 2025 opener, representing Oval Invincibles against London Spirit at Lord’s.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 33/5 GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 82/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 61/2 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PUT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 1/0 MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

Rashid Khan Dominates with Ball in Hundred 2025 Opener

In the match, Oval Invincibles bowled first and their bowlers were excellent with the ball as they restricted London Spirit to just 80 all out in 94 balls. Rashid Khan was among their best bowlers, delivering 20 balls, 15 of which were dot balls, and finishing with figures of 3 for 11 at an economy rate of 0.55 runs per ball. He picked up the wickets of Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, and Ryan Higgins. This performance would have surely boosted his confidence, especially after a dip in form in recent months. It is the kind of showing we usually associate with Rashid Khan.

Along with Rashid Khan, Sam Curran took three wickets, Jordan Clark picked up two, while Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Sowter claimed one each.

In reply, Oval Invincibles chased down the target in just 69 balls, with 31 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Will Jacks scored 24, Tawanda Muyeye made 18, and Sam Curran added 14. That was enough to seal the win with only four wickets lost.

ALSO READ:

Rashid Khan Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

After having a disappointing IPL 2025, where Rashid Khan could only take nine wickets in 15 matches, this performance in The Hundred 2025 opener must have boosted his IPL 2026 retention chances. Even though he had a below-par campaign last season, Rashid Khan is still a match-winner, and it is highly likely that he will be retained by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2026 auction. He was retained by GT for INR 18 crore before the last season and could be retained for the same price again for the upcoming season.

Before playing in The Hundred, Rashid Khan also played in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, which is Afghanistan’s domestic T20 tournament. He played four matches there and took five wickets, with a good economy rate of just 6.00 runs per over. So, since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has been gaining some form, which is a very good sign for both him and Gujarat Titans, as he is a crucial player for them.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.