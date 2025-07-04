Gujarat Titans Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He smashed 86 off just 44 balls, including five fours and six sixes, striking at 195.45.

Gujarat Titans star Sherfane Rutherford shone for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, though his efforts went in vain against MI New York at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Sherfane Rutherford’s Explosive 86

Knight Riders batted first but had a poor start, losing three quick wickets in the powerplay and managing just 29 runs in the first five overs. Coming in at No. 5, Sherfane Rutherford played a brilliant knock. He smashed 86 off just 44 balls, including five fours and six sixes, striking at 195.45. His strong innings lifted the team’s total to 154 for 8 in their 20 overs.

The other batters did not do much, with the second-highest score being only 15 by Andre Russell. For MI New York, Trent Boult took four wickets, and Kieron Pollard took two.

Despite Rutherford’s brilliant effort, MI New York chased down the target easily in 17.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Monank Patel scored 56 off 44 balls, and Nicholas Pooran made 62 off 47. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell took one wicket each for the Knight Riders.

With this loss, the Knight Riders remain at the bottom of the table with just one win in eight matches.

Sherfane Rutherford Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Although West Indian Sherfane Rutherford’s innings could not secure a win for the Knight Riders, it was a big boost for his confidence, especially since he had not performed well in his earlier four matches of the MLC this season. With this knock of 86, he now has 144 runs in five matches. His performance will make his IPL team Gujarat Titans happy, as he also did well in IPL 2025 by scoring 291 runs in 11 innings. This good innings in MLC might help him get retained before the IPL 2026 auction, which is set to happen later this year.

