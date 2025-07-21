‘My Heart Was Shattered’ – Harbhajan Singh Reveals Conversation With Sreesanth’s Daughter, Recalls Post-match Confrontation During IPL 2008

The incident took place in the 10th fixture of the inaugural IPL edition.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Harbhajan Singh has recently revealed his conversation with ex-Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) player S. Sreesanth’s daughter while speaking with veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in a YouTube video. The player regretted their post-match altercation during IPL 2008 and stated that he still wants to remove the incident from his 13-year-long IPL career.

“One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. What transpired was wrong and I want to remove that incident from my career,” he told Ashwin in that video.

Harbhajan Singh on his conversation with Sreesanth’s Daughter

The 45-year-old recalled that when he met Sreesanth’s daughter after several years of the embarrassing incident, she refused to talk to him. Her response struck the player deeply and also made him question his action.

“What hurt me even after many years was when I met his daughter and I was talking to her with a lot of love and she said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.’ My heart was shattered and I was on the verge of tears. I was asking myself what is the impression I’ve left on her? She sees me as the guy who hit her father,” said Harbhajan.

Harbhajan-Sreesanth Post-match Altercation in IPL 2008

In the 10th match of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) inaugural edition in 2008, KXIP defeated MI by a huge margin of 66 runs. But after the match, there was a verbal altercation between the two players, which led Harbhajan to slap Sreesanth on the field. However, the spinner begged pardon for his gesture and explained that he still apologises for the inappropriate incident.

“I felt so bad. I still apologise to his daughter that I can’t do anything. I wish when she grows up, she doesn’t see me in the same light. I want to remove that chapter,” he added.

Later, the pacer also confirmed that the incident just took place in the heat of the moment. He revealed how the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who was also leading MI in that season, resolved the situation. Sreesanth also stated that the incident has not affected the friendship between them.

“I was in a kiddish mood and was trying to tease Bhaji Paa when he got out. I could not realise that he was in a different mood. But Sachin Tendulkar came to intervene saying both of you play for the same team and we resolved everything out there only,” said Sreesanth during a Facebook live in 2020.

