‘People Didn’t Know That..’ – Hardik Pandya Reveals Unknown Incident Before Tilak Varma Slow Knock That Forced Mumbai Indians To Retire Him Out in IPL 2025 Game

Tilak was forced to retire out in their last match against LSG.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma was retired out during their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after he played a painstakingly slow innings.

During the 19th over of MI’s chase, when Mumbai Indians needed 24 runs to win from seven balls, Tilak Varma was replaced by Mitchell Santner after the former managed just 25 off 23 balls.

While the decision surprised many since Tilak is a top batter, skipper Hardik Pandya revealed the true reason behind the decision after today’s game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandya said, “Last game, a lot of things happened. People made a lot of things about it but people don’t know that he had a very nasty hit previous day. It was a tactical call but because of the finger which he had, the coach just felt that that was a better option that someone fresh can come and do it.”

Tilak Varma blasts fiery fifty against RCB but goes in vain

Speaking about the MI vs RCB game tonight, it was another high-scoring affair where the Hardik Pandya-led side was chasing a 200-plus target for a second consecutive match. However, unlike the last game, Tilak Varma looked absolutely destructive as he slammed a fiery fifty (59 off 26), although it came in a losing cause.

For MI, it was an extremely tough loss as they went by the same margin they conceded against LSG. MI fell 12 runs short while trying to chase 204 against Rishabh Pant’s side and once again it was the same difference tonight against RCB, hunting down a steep target of 222.

With their fourth loss in five games, MI are currently at the eighth position with just two points to their tally.

