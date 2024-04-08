Injury concerns or something else? Hardik Pandya explains reason for not bowling in last two MI games

The five time title winners Mumbai Indians have finally registered their maiden win of IPL 2024 post three consecutive defeats. Hardik Pandya registered his first victory as the captain of the team, after defeating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

In the match, the hosts batted first and posted a magnificent total of 234 runs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan kicked off the innings with quickfire knocks of 49 and 42 runs respectively, followed by Tim David’s 45 and Romario Shepherd’s accelerated cameo of 39 off only 10 deliveries at the end.

Delhi Capitals fell short by 29 runs after the team’s middle order collapsed. MI’s South African pacer Gerald Coetzee picked up four wickets for just 34 runs. However, during the second innings, skipper Hardik Pandya was not seen rolling his arm even though he performed as a batter in the match.

In the post match presentation, Pandya answered the queries regarding his fitness since he didn’t bowl for Mumbai in the second innings.

He revealed, “I am fine. I'll be bowling at the right time, we had everything covered today so did not have to roll my arms over.”

Hardik Pandya delighted with Mumbai Indians first win of IPL 2024 under his reign

The skipper talked about making several tactical changes to lead Mumbai Indians towards their first victory of the IPL 2024. Pandya was elated with the team’s reception in the first innings after posting one of the highest totals in the season.

He said, “It was a lot of hard work. We had to clear our minds and make sure that we believed. We will be making tactical changes here and there but this will be our 12 and settling our team now is important. There's a lot of love and care going around in the changeroom. Belief and backing each other is the attitude out there. Everyone believed we needed just one win. It was an amazing start today, always wonderful to get 70 odd in 6 overs. The way everyone chipped in when the opportunity was coming was good to see. That was some hitting.”

While talking about Romario's heroics in the last over, Pandya said, “He won us the game. Difference was Romario v Delhi Capitals. I like him. Always has a smile on his face, doesn't run away.”

Mumbai Indians will be looking to build on the momentum gained from this victory as they take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) next at home on Thursday, 11th April.