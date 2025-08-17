‘Harshit Rana Won’t Allow Me To Score’ – Ignored For Two IPL Seasons, Former Delhi Capitals Star Explains How He Changed His Game

The youngster has been excellent in the ongoing DPL 2025

Yash Dhull was on the top of the world when he led India to the Under 19 World Cup title in 2022 in the West Indies.

His tally of 229 runs from four games at an average of 76 including a brilliant 110 against Australia in the semifinal put him in the limelight much like his predecessors from Delhi such as Unmukt Chand and Virat Kohli. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi soon after and has already played 30 First-Class matches along with 21 List-A games under his belt.

Former Delhi Capitals Yash Dhull amasses runs in DPL 2025

He was also picked by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction for INR 50 lakh and retained for a second season where he played four matches and scored 16 runs. However, he had to undergo surgery for a small hole in his heart found during a routine scan that kept him out of action for a while.

As a result, he was ignored at the IPL 2024 and 2025 auctions. The 22-year-old has been performing according to his potential in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 for Central Delhi Kings. From five matches this season, Dhull has scored two hundreds in his tally of 292 runs, averaging a whopping 147 which contributed heavily to their run to the top of the table.

Speaking to PTI, Dhull felt that he is ready to play at the highest level after working hard to improve his game.

“I am thinking about how I can grab the opportunity that I have If you think too much about the future, you can’t play well in the present,” he told PTI.

Yash Dhull fully focused on making a comeback for Delhi in Ranji Trophy

After a grueling recovery at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence following his surgery, Dhull is now focused on gaining back his place in the Ranji Trophy team for the 2025-26 season and keep his dream of playing Test cricket alive.

“You know that you have to make small changes in your life and I just did the same. I am trying to make small changes every day because now everyone is playing at a good level like the IPL plus nowadays video analysis helps oppositions to plan better against you,” Dhull said.

“A bowler like Harshit Rana, who is playing international cricket for India, won’t let me score if I keep playing the same way,” he added.

Dhull, who can play in the top-four in white-ball cricket, can make a return to elite-level cricket with IPL 2026 if he can keep up his performances in the DPL 2025.